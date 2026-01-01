CyberArk Identity Security Platform Description

CyberArk Identity Security Platform provides identity security controls for human, machine, and AI identities across hybrid, SaaS, and multi-cloud environments. The platform combines privileged access management with workforce access controls, endpoint privilege security, and secrets management capabilities. The platform includes secure single sign-on (SSO), adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), lifecycle management, directory services, and user behavior analytics. It applies privilege controls across IT estates with differentiated controls for workforce users, third-party vendors, endpoints, and machine identities accessing sensitive data. Core capabilities include privileged credential and secrets management for operating systems, endpoints, cloud infrastructure, workloads, servers, databases, applications, hypervisors, network devices, and security appliances. The platform manages secrets and credentials used by applications, machines, and non-human identities. Endpoint privilege security features remove local admin rights, enforce role-specific least privilege, and improve audit readiness. Cloud security capabilities extend privilege controls to cloud environments by analyzing, securing, and monitoring access while discovering and removing excessive permissions for human, machine, and federated identities. Identity management functionality automates digital identity management across enterprise IT environments and centrally creates, maintains, and analyzes access to right-size permissions. The platform includes orchestration and lifecycle management, permissions and entitlements management, and directory and federation services.