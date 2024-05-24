Zero Networks Identity Segmentation Logo

Zero Networks Identity Segmentation

by Zero Networks

Automates identity-based access controls for users, devices, and applications.

IAM Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
MfaLateral MovementNetwork Segmentation
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Zero Networks Identity Segmentation Description

Zero Networks Identity Segmentation is an automated access control solution that implements identity-based segmentation for users, devices, and applications. The product provides discovery and visibility into service accounts, privileged accounts, and admin accounts across the network. The solution automatically restricts service account logons to prevent unauthorized access and lateral movement. It enforces multi-factor authentication for privileged logons, enabling admin access only on pre-approved assets while blocking unauthorized logon attempts. The platform operates on an agentless architecture that deploys in one hour and includes a 30-day learning period to understand logon activities, account behaviors, and asset access patterns. Identity Segmentation creates deterministic, automated policies based on observed legitimate behavior. It restricts both service and admin accounts to pre-approved assets and logon types, blocking lateral movement even when credentials are compromised. The system includes just-in-time MFA capabilities for temporary access to critical assets. The product addresses credential theft attacks including Pass the Ticket, Golden Ticket, and Kerberoasting. It provides an alternative to traditional Privileged Access Management systems and Tiered Model implementations. The solution supports compliance requirements for cyber insurance, including visibility, MFA enforcement, and strict control of privileged and service accounts.

Zero Networks Identity Segmentation FAQ

Common questions about Zero Networks Identity Segmentation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Zero Networks Identity Segmentation is Automates identity-based access controls for users, devices, and applications. developed by Zero Networks. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with MFA, Lateral Movement, Network Segmentation.

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