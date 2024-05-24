Zero Networks Identity Segmentation
Automates identity-based access controls for users, devices, and applications.
Zero Networks Identity Segmentation
Automates identity-based access controls for users, devices, and applications.
Zero Networks Identity Segmentation Description
Zero Networks Identity Segmentation is an automated access control solution that implements identity-based segmentation for users, devices, and applications. The product provides discovery and visibility into service accounts, privileged accounts, and admin accounts across the network. The solution automatically restricts service account logons to prevent unauthorized access and lateral movement. It enforces multi-factor authentication for privileged logons, enabling admin access only on pre-approved assets while blocking unauthorized logon attempts. The platform operates on an agentless architecture that deploys in one hour and includes a 30-day learning period to understand logon activities, account behaviors, and asset access patterns. Identity Segmentation creates deterministic, automated policies based on observed legitimate behavior. It restricts both service and admin accounts to pre-approved assets and logon types, blocking lateral movement even when credentials are compromised. The system includes just-in-time MFA capabilities for temporary access to critical assets. The product addresses credential theft attacks including Pass the Ticket, Golden Ticket, and Kerberoasting. It provides an alternative to traditional Privileged Access Management systems and Tiered Model implementations. The solution supports compliance requirements for cyber insurance, including visibility, MFA enforcement, and strict control of privileged and service accounts.
Zero Networks Identity Segmentation FAQ
Common questions about Zero Networks Identity Segmentation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Zero Networks Identity Segmentation is Automates identity-based access controls for users, devices, and applications. developed by Zero Networks. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with MFA, Lateral Movement, Network Segmentation.
ALTERNATIVES
Privileged access security platform for discovery, classification & protection
Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management
Cloud-native PAM platform for securing access to infrastructure and endpoints
Enforces least privilege & JIT access on Windows, macOS & Linux endpoints.
Brokers privileged access with JIT provisioning and credential masking
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