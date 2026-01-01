Keeper Endpoint Privilege Manager Description

Keeper Endpoint Privilege Manager is a Privilege Elevation and Delegation Management (PEDM) solution that enforces least-privilege access policies across Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints. The product eliminates standing local administrator rights and provides just-in-time privilege elevation for users and processes. The solution operates through a lightweight agent deployed on managed endpoints that intercepts and evaluates privilege elevation requests based on organizational policies. Administrators define elevation policies through the Keeper Admin Console, determining what actions users can perform, which applications can run with elevated privileges, and whether approvals or multi-factor authentication are required. Users operate without persistent admin privileges. When elevation is needed, the system creates temporary, Keeper-managed ephemeral accounts that automatically revoke elevated access once tasks are complete. The elevation process includes policy checks, optional approval workflows routed through the Admin Console or Command Line Interface, and optional MFA enforcement. Platform-specific implementations include removing users from the local Administrators group on Windows, managing privilege elevation via system extension on macOS, and protecting sudo elevation requests on Linux. The Admin Console provides centralized visibility into all elevation activity, requests, and policy applications across environments with detailed logging for auditing and compliance purposes. The solution supports process-level privilege management, allowing specific applications to perform administrative functions while maintaining overall system security. All privileged actions and endpoint data are encrypted on the user's device and can only be decrypted by authorized administrators.