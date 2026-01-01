Keeper Endpoint Privilege Manager Logo

Keeper Endpoint Privilege Manager

Enforces least privilege & JIT access on Windows, macOS & Linux endpoints.

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Keeper Endpoint Privilege Manager Description

Keeper Endpoint Privilege Manager is a Privilege Elevation and Delegation Management (PEDM) solution that enforces least-privilege access policies across Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints. The product eliminates standing local administrator rights and provides just-in-time privilege elevation for users and processes. The solution operates through a lightweight agent deployed on managed endpoints that intercepts and evaluates privilege elevation requests based on organizational policies. Administrators define elevation policies through the Keeper Admin Console, determining what actions users can perform, which applications can run with elevated privileges, and whether approvals or multi-factor authentication are required. Users operate without persistent admin privileges. When elevation is needed, the system creates temporary, Keeper-managed ephemeral accounts that automatically revoke elevated access once tasks are complete. The elevation process includes policy checks, optional approval workflows routed through the Admin Console or Command Line Interface, and optional MFA enforcement. Platform-specific implementations include removing users from the local Administrators group on Windows, managing privilege elevation via system extension on macOS, and protecting sudo elevation requests on Linux. The Admin Console provides centralized visibility into all elevation activity, requests, and policy applications across environments with detailed logging for auditing and compliance purposes. The solution supports process-level privilege management, allowing specific applications to perform administrative functions while maintaining overall system security. All privileged actions and endpoint data are encrypted on the user's device and can only be decrypted by authorized administrators.

Keeper Endpoint Privilege Manager FAQ

Common questions about Keeper Endpoint Privilege Manager including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Keeper Endpoint Privilege Manager is Enforces least privilege & JIT access on Windows, macOS & Linux endpoints. developed by Keeper Security. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Audit, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →