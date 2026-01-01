Securden Endpoint Privilege Manager Logo

Securden Endpoint Privilege Manager

Endpoint privilege mgmt solution for removing local admin rights on endpoints

IAM
Commercial
Securden Endpoint Privilege Manager Description

Securden Endpoint Privilege Manager is an endpoint privilege management solution designed to enforce the principle of least privilege across Windows, Mac, and Linux endpoints. The product removes local administrator rights from users while maintaining operational efficiency through granular application control mechanisms. The solution provides automated discovery of endpoints, servers, and applications that require administrator privileges across the enterprise. It tracks local admin accounts and groups on domain computers, creating a centralized inventory of privileged access. The product enables standard users to run approved applications that normally require admin rights through application elevation, rather than elevating user privileges. Organizations can define control policies to specify which applications can be elevated on specific endpoints by specific users or groups. Application whitelisting prevents unapproved and malicious applications from executing. For temporary access needs, the solution grants time-limited administrator access to standard users with automated revocation. Workflow controls handle the lifecycle of approval requests from end-users with automation options. The platform includes continuous monitoring capabilities to detect when new local administrator accounts are added. Application elevation trends track which applications are elevated by standard users over time to identify unusual or suspicious activities. The solution supports offline scenarios, maintaining least privilege and application controls when endpoints are disconnected from the network or users work remotely. Available as both on-premises and cloud-based deployments.

Securden Endpoint Privilege Manager FAQ

Common questions about Securden Endpoint Privilege Manager including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Securden Endpoint Privilege Manager is Endpoint privilege mgmt solution for removing local admin rights on endpoints developed by Securden. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Active Directory, Application Security.

