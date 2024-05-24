Akeyless Secure Remote Access Description

Akeyless Secure Remote Access is a privileged access management solution that enables developers and teams to access sensitive infrastructure without using static credentials or secrets. The platform implements Zero Trust security principles by eliminating standing privileges and requiring authentication for each access session. The solution provides Just-in-Time access provisioning, which grants temporary access to systems only when needed rather than maintaining persistent credentials. It integrates with identity providers for authentication, allowing organizations to leverage existing identity infrastructure for access control. Access sessions can be recorded for compliance and security auditing purposes, creating a complete audit trail of all privileged activities. The platform implements role-based access control (RBAC) to enforce security policies across the organization, enabling administrators to define granular permissions based on user roles and responsibilities. The system is designed to reduce friction for developers while maintaining security controls, allowing teams to access necessary resources without managing or rotating secrets manually. All data is encrypted using patented technology, and the platform includes compliance features aligned with international security standards. The solution offers out-of-the-box integrations with common development and infrastructure tools, enabling deployment within existing technology stacks without extensive customization.