Keeper Privileged Access Management Logo

Keeper Privileged Access Management

Cloud-native PAM platform for securing access to infrastructure and endpoints

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
1
0

Keeper Privileged Access Management Description

Keeper Privileged Access Management (KeeperPAM) is a cloud-native, zero-knowledge platform that secures and manages access to critical resources including servers, web applications, databases and workloads. The platform combines enterprise password management, secrets management, connection management, zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation in a unified interface. KeeperPAM includes Keeper Discovery for automated discovery and cataloging of privileged accounts and IT assets across local infrastructure, AWS and Azure environments. The platform deploys Keeper Gateway to establish encrypted end-to-end connections and tunnels to target infrastructure without requiring firewall updates or ingress changes. The solution provides remote session capabilities across multiple protocols including SSH, RDP, VNC, HTTPS, MySQL, PostgreSQL and SQL Server. Users can access resources without direct credential exposure through time-limited access, automatic credential rotation, ephemeral account provisioning and dynamic role elevation. KeeperAI provides real-time monitoring and threat detection for privileged sessions, automatically analyzing user activity and terminating sessions when suspicious activity is detected. The platform supports multi-protocol session recording for screen and keyboard activity across all protocols. KeeperPAM integrates with Identity Governance and Administration providers and Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform solutions. The platform supports SCIM provisioning, role-based access policies, multi-factor authentication enforcement and automated password rotation. Organizations can centralize access management across multi-cloud environments, on-premises workloads and hybrid infrastructures while maintaining compliance with FedRAMP, NIST 800-53, CMMC, SOC 2, ISO 27001 and HIPAA standards.

Keeper Privileged Access Management FAQ

Common questions about Keeper Privileged Access Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Keeper Privileged Access Management is Cloud-native PAM platform for securing access to infrastructure and endpoints developed by Keeper Security. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Access Control, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
493
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
453
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
167
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →