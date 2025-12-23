Keeper Privileged Access Management Description

Keeper Privileged Access Management (KeeperPAM) is a cloud-native, zero-knowledge platform that secures and manages access to critical resources including servers, web applications, databases and workloads. The platform combines enterprise password management, secrets management, connection management, zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation in a unified interface. KeeperPAM includes Keeper Discovery for automated discovery and cataloging of privileged accounts and IT assets across local infrastructure, AWS and Azure environments. The platform deploys Keeper Gateway to establish encrypted end-to-end connections and tunnels to target infrastructure without requiring firewall updates or ingress changes. The solution provides remote session capabilities across multiple protocols including SSH, RDP, VNC, HTTPS, MySQL, PostgreSQL and SQL Server. Users can access resources without direct credential exposure through time-limited access, automatic credential rotation, ephemeral account provisioning and dynamic role elevation. KeeperAI provides real-time monitoring and threat detection for privileged sessions, automatically analyzing user activity and terminating sessions when suspicious activity is detected. The platform supports multi-protocol session recording for screen and keyboard activity across all protocols. KeeperPAM integrates with Identity Governance and Administration providers and Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform solutions. The platform supports SCIM provisioning, role-based access policies, multi-factor authentication enforcement and automated password rotation. Organizations can centralize access management across multi-cloud environments, on-premises workloads and hybrid infrastructures while maintaining compliance with FedRAMP, NIST 800-53, CMMC, SOC 2, ISO 27001 and HIPAA standards.