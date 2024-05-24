OverwatchID Privileged Access Management Description

OverwatchID Privileged Access Management is a converged identity security platform that combines four identity security capabilities into a single solution. The platform includes Privileged Access Management (PAM) for protecting privileged user accounts and managing access to critical systems, Identity and Access Management (IAM) for streamlining access to cloud services through standards-based SSO or secure credentials, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) for protecting and managing privileged accounts in cloud services, and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for strengthening user identity verification. The platform provides auto-discovery and automated deployment orchestration for rapid implementation. It offers one-click access to infrastructure, servers, devices, cloud applications and services. The system manages privileged user accounts in critical cloud services including Salesforce, NetSuite, AWS, ADP, and Concur. OverwatchID positions itself as a consolidated solution that delivers multiple identity security capabilities in a single platform, designed to reduce deployment time and operational costs while addressing privilege abuse and securing critical IT assets.