Imprivata Vendor Privileged Access Management Description

Imprivata Vendor Privileged Access Management (VPAM), formerly SecureLink Enterprise Access, is a platform designed to manage and secure third-party and vendor access to internal privileged assets. The product implements Zero Trust access policies to control vendor remote access without relying on traditional VPN methods. The platform provides granular access controls that allow organizations to set access schedules and define individual vendor representative access down to specific hosts and ports. It includes credential management capabilities to handle vendor authentication and authorization. VPAM offers audit logs and session recordings to maintain visibility into vendor activities. The platform includes third-party onboarding and identity management features to streamline the process of adding and managing vendor accounts. It supports universal access methods to accommodate different vendor connection requirements. The system centralizes vendor access management through a single platform, enabling security teams to monitor third-party activities without conducting lengthy manual monitoring sessions. Organizations can configure access permissions based on job requirements and time-based restrictions. The product includes the Nexus feature, which facilitates connections with vendors who also use Imprivata for remote support. VPAM is positioned as an alternative to VPN-based vendor access solutions.