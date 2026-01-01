Imprivata Vendor Privileged Access Management Logo

Imprivata Vendor Privileged Access Management

Manages third-party vendor privileged access with Zero Trust controls

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Imprivata Vendor Privileged Access Management Description

Imprivata Vendor Privileged Access Management (VPAM), formerly SecureLink Enterprise Access, is a platform designed to manage and secure third-party and vendor access to internal privileged assets. The product implements Zero Trust access policies to control vendor remote access without relying on traditional VPN methods. The platform provides granular access controls that allow organizations to set access schedules and define individual vendor representative access down to specific hosts and ports. It includes credential management capabilities to handle vendor authentication and authorization. VPAM offers audit logs and session recordings to maintain visibility into vendor activities. The platform includes third-party onboarding and identity management features to streamline the process of adding and managing vendor accounts. It supports universal access methods to accommodate different vendor connection requirements. The system centralizes vendor access management through a single platform, enabling security teams to monitor third-party activities without conducting lengthy manual monitoring sessions. Organizations can configure access permissions based on job requirements and time-based restrictions. The product includes the Nexus feature, which facilitates connections with vendors who also use Imprivata for remote support. VPAM is positioned as an alternative to VPN-based vendor access solutions.

Imprivata Vendor Privileged Access Management FAQ

Common questions about Imprivata Vendor Privileged Access Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Imprivata Vendor Privileged Access Management is Manages third-party vendor privileged access with Zero Trust controls developed by Imprivata. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Audit, Privileged Access Management.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →