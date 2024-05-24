WALLIX One Logo

WALLIX One

by WALLIX

SaaS platform for PAM, identity management, and remote access control

IAM Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Password ManagementRemote AccessSecrets Management
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WALLIX One Description

WALLIX One is a cloud-based security platform that provides identity and access management services. The platform operates on a Software-as-a-Service model where WALLIX hosts and maintains the infrastructure, eliminating the need for on-premises deployment. The platform includes four main service components: Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) provides federated identity management with single credential control across corporate systems. It handles authorization and authentication for users. Enterprise Vault offers centralized credential management with encrypted storage, secure sharing capabilities, and password generation functionality. Privileged Access Management (PAM) includes Session Manager, Password Manager, Secrets Manager, Access Manager, and Universal Tunneling. The PAM service is designed to reduce risks associated with privileged account misuse. Remote Access provides access control and traceability for third-party access, with just-in-time creation of authorized access and delegation of administration to business owners. The platform follows a zero trust security approach with identity-first principles. It is backed by industry-standard Service Level Agreements for performance and availability. The solution is designed to be scalable without requiring hardware and software updates from the customer organization.

WALLIX One FAQ

Common questions about WALLIX One including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

WALLIX One is SaaS platform for PAM, identity management, and remote access control developed by WALLIX. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Password Management, Remote Access, Secrets Management.

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