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WALLIX PAM

by WALLIX

Centralized PAM solution for controlling privileged access to IT/OT systems

IAM Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Password ManagementRemote Access
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WALLIX PAM Description

WALLIX PAM is a privileged access management solution designed to manage and secure privileged accounts within IT and OT environments. The solution provides centralized control and monitoring of privileged access to sensitive assets. The product includes Bastion as its foundation, which integrates privileged password and session management capabilities. It enables discovery, management, and auditing of privileged credential activities across the organization. Key capabilities include session management with full-color video recording, transcripts, and metadata for audit trails. The password manager enforces password complexity, security, and rotation policies to prevent credential sharing and theft. Web session management provides secure web application access without additional installation requirements. The solution supports application-to-application password management to eliminate hard-coded passwords in scripts and configuration files. It provides access to cyber physical systems without modifying existing processes or configurations. WALLIX PAM includes privilege elevation and delegation management (PEDM) to remove local admin rights and control permissions at the application and process level. Remote access capabilities enable secure access for remote employees and third-party vendors. The solution is available as on-premises, cloud, SaaS, or hybrid deployments. It operates in an agentless architecture and can be deployed through multiple cloud marketplaces including AWS, Azure, Alibaba Cloud, and Outscale. WALLIX One Console provides centralized management for multiple PAM deployments across distributed environments.

WALLIX PAM FAQ

Common questions about WALLIX PAM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

WALLIX PAM is Centralized PAM solution for controlling privileged access to IT/OT systems developed by WALLIX. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Password Management, Remote Access.

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