Silverfort Privileged Access Security
Silverfort Privileged Access Security Description
Silverfort Privileged Access Security is a privileged access management solution that operates within the IAM layer to discover, classify, and protect privileged accounts across hybrid environments. The platform uses patented technology to continuously identify privileged accounts based on actual authentication activity, including service accounts, shadow admins, and AI-generated identities. The solution provides automated discovery and classification of privileged users without manual tagging or configuration. It enforces least privilege and Just-in-Time (JIT) access policies through inline technology that validates every privileged access request in real time. The platform implements virtual fencing to restrict access by source, protocol, or destination to prevent privilege escalation and lateral movement. Silverfort operates without requiring deployment of vaults or proxies, enabling rapid deployment across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. The platform addresses coverage gaps left by traditional PAM tools by extending protection to service accounts, unmanaged users, and identities that conventional PAM solutions cannot reach. The solution provides continuous monitoring and protection at scale, with the ability to tier privileged accounts and enforce access controls across all privilege levels. It aims to eliminate standing privileges enterprise-wide and provides audit-ready controls for regulatory compliance requirements.
