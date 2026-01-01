Keeper Security KeeperPAM Description

KeeperPAM is a privileged access management platform designed for managed service providers (MSPs) to secure and manage access to customer infrastructure including servers, databases, web applications, and workloads. The platform operates on a zero-trust architecture with least-privilege access policies. The solution provides centralized management of privileged access across multiple client environments through a unified admin console. MSPs can provision different license types, assigning full PAM capabilities to privileged users while providing enterprise password manager licenses to other users from the same interface. The platform includes session recording and event logging capabilities to track all MSP technician activities within client systems. It supports Just-In-Time (JIT) access provisioning with time-limited resource access and automated credential rotation after access revocation. KeeperPAM offers automated password rotation for credentials, API keys, and access tokens, either on-demand or according to customized schedules. The system uses end-to-end encryption and role-based access controls for credential storage and sharing. Deployment is agentless, requiring only a gateway service in each customer environment. The gateway establishes outbound-only connections, eliminating the need for firewall configuration changes. The platform holds certifications including FedRAMP High Authorization, SOC 2, ISO 27001/27017/27018, PCI DSS Level 1, FIPS 140-3, HIPAA, and GDPR compliance.