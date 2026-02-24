Endpoint privilege mgmt enforcing least privilege & ITDR for fed agencies.
Endpoint privilege mgmt enforcing least privilege & ITDR for fed agencies.
CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager (EPM) is an endpoint privilege management solution deployed by Merlin Cyber for U.S. federal government agencies. It enforces least privilege principles by removing local administrator rights from endpoints—including laptops, workstations, mobile devices, and mission systems—without disrupting user productivity. EPM addresses identity-based attack vectors such as unmanaged local admin rights, orphaned accounts, and unsecured privilege escalation pathways. It operates pre-execution to block ransomware, untrusted binaries, and script abuse before they can run, and counters EDR bypass techniques including fileless attacks, DLL side-loading, and Living-off-the-Land Binaries (LOLBins). The solution includes protections for existing EDR deployments by safeguarding telemetry integrity and preventing tampering or evasion. It supports Just-in-Time (JIT) privilege elevation with policy-driven workflows and uses decoy credentials to automate identity threat detection and response (ITDR). Merlin Cyber implements EPM through a structured four-phase process: 1. Assessment & Design – mapping current privilege practices, high-risk workflows, and EDR coverage 2. Pilot & Policy Tuning – deploying to a representative group and tuning allow lists and JIT elevation 3. Phased Rollout & Integration – scaling across endpoints and integrating with PAM, EDR, SOAR, and ticketing systems 4. Operationalize & Optimize – establishing metrics and maturing automation to reduce dwell time and MTTR The product is positioned as a Zero Trust enforcement control at the endpoint layer, enabling continuous verification and granular access control across users, workloads, and devices.
Common questions about CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager is Endpoint privilege mgmt enforcing least privilege & ITDR for fed agencies, developed by CyberArk Software Ltd.. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Least Privilege, Privilege Escalation.
CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager offers the following core capabilities:
CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager integrates natively with PAM (Privileged Access Management), EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response), SOAR (Security Orchestration Automation and Response), Ticketing systems. Integration support lets security teams connect CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager is deployed as a on-premises solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize iam. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager is built for security teams handling Least Privilege, Privilege Escalation. It supports workflows including remove local admin rights at scale without disrupting productivity, block ransomware, untrusted binaries, and script abuse pre-execution, stop edr bypass techniques including fileless attacks, dll side-loading, and lolbins. Teams typically adopt CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager when they need to iam capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cyberark-endpoint-privilege-manager
CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager is a commercial IAM solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.merlincyber.com/identity-security-modernization or contact CyberArk Software Ltd. directly.
Popular alternatives to CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager include:
Compare all CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cyberark-endpoint-privilege-manager
CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager is for security teams and organizations that need Least Privilege, Privilege Escalation. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other IAM tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/iam
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