Whiteswan Platform Description

Whiteswan Platform is an identity-first security solution that consolidates identity management and access control using Zero Trust principles. The platform provides privileged access management for both endpoints and servers, implementing just-in-time access controls with time-bound permissions to reduce standing privileges. The platform includes Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) capabilities that use analytics to detect and respond to identity-based attacks in real-time. It implements identity segmentation through micro-perimeters around users and devices to prevent lateral movement and unauthorized access across infrastructure. Whiteswan offers Zero Trust Network Access functionality that eliminates traditional VPN dependencies, enforcing identity-based policies for remote access. The platform supports passwordless authentication and implements least-privilege principles through granular access policies and automated approval workflows. The solution provides session monitoring and recording capabilities, along with detailed audit logs for compliance and visibility into access events. It integrates with existing IT infrastructure across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. Apart from providing zero-trust PAM for human identities, the platform also secures AI agents and non-human identities/service accounts. Whiteswan has built a MCP gateway which gets deployed either on endpoints to secure Openclaw type of agentic access or as a gateway pattern to secure against inadvertent misuse of corporate tools. The platform is designed for enterprise use cases across financial services, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, and retail sectors, addressing requirements for regulatory compliance, data protection, and secure access management for employees, contractors, and vendors.