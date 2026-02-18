Identity-first security platform with PAM, ZTNA, and ITDR capabilities
Identity-first security platform with PAM, ZTNA, and ITDR capabilities
Whiteswan Platform is an identity-first security solution that consolidates identity management and access control using Zero Trust principles. The platform provides privileged access management for both endpoints and servers, implementing just-in-time access controls with time-bound permissions to reduce standing privileges. The platform includes Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) capabilities that use analytics to detect and respond to identity-based attacks in real-time. It implements identity segmentation through micro-perimeters around users and devices to prevent lateral movement and unauthorized access across infrastructure. Whiteswan offers Zero Trust Network Access functionality that eliminates traditional VPN dependencies, enforcing identity-based policies for remote access. The platform supports passwordless authentication and implements least-privilege principles through granular access policies and automated approval workflows. The solution provides session monitoring and recording capabilities, along with detailed audit logs for compliance and visibility into access events. It integrates with existing IT infrastructure across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. Apart from providing zero-trust PAM for human identities, the platform also secures AI agents and non-human identities/service accounts. Whiteswan has built a MCP gateway which gets deployed either on endpoints to secure Openclaw type of agentic access or as a gateway pattern to secure against inadvertent misuse of corporate tools. The platform is designed for enterprise use cases across financial services, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, and retail sectors, addressing requirements for regulatory compliance, data protection, and secure access management for employees, contractors, and vendors.
Common questions about Whiteswan Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Whiteswan Platform is Identity-first security platform with PAM, ZTNA, and ITDR capabilities, developed by Whiteswan Security. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with ZTNA.
Whiteswan Platform offers the following core capabilities:
Whiteswan Platform is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize iam. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Whiteswan Platform is built for security teams handling ZTNA. It supports workflows including endpoint pam with granular controls and real-time monitoring, server pam with just-in-time privileged access, zero trust infrastructure access with identity-based policies. Teams typically adopt Whiteswan Platform when they need to iam capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/whiteswan-platform
Whiteswan Platform is a commercial IAM solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.whiteswansecurity.com/ or contact Whiteswan Security directly.
Popular alternatives to Whiteswan Platform include:
Compare all Whiteswan Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/whiteswan-platform
Whiteswan Platform is for security teams and organizations that need ZTNA. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other IAM tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/iam
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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