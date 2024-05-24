ARCON Privileged Access Management Description

ARCON Privileged Access Management is a solution designed to manage and secure privileged access to critical systems and resources within an organization. The product addresses the security challenges associated with privileged accounts, which have elevated permissions and access rights. The solution is positioned as a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, indicating its recognition in the enterprise PAM market. ARCON PAM provides organizations with capabilities to control, monitor, and audit privileged user activities. The product integrates with Oracle Access Governance to provide enhanced security and management capabilities. This integration extends the solution's ability to work within broader identity governance frameworks. ARCON PAM is developed by ARCON, an India-based cybersecurity company that has been recognized for innovation in the cybersecurity space. The solution targets organizations that need to implement privileged access controls to protect sensitive systems and data from unauthorized access and insider threats. The product serves enterprises looking to establish privileged access security controls, manage administrative credentials, and maintain audit trails of privileged user sessions for compliance and security monitoring purposes.