cyberelements Privileged Access Management Solution Description

cyberelements Privileged Access Management (PAM) is a security solution designed to control and monitor privileged user access to critical resources and applications. The solution provides authentication monitoring and detailed action tracking for IT administrators and privileged users. The platform supports multiple access protocols including RDP, SSH, and Web, enabling administration of resources through protocol-based server access or administration applications. It implements Zero Trust access principles and can operate without requiring VPN connections in certain configurations. Key capabilities include session recording with video marking for audit trail searches, automatic password injection to eliminate credential sharing, and multi-factor authentication (MFA). The solution provides posture checking for trusted and untrusted devices, just-in-time access provisioning, and controls for lateral movement prevention. The platform supports both IT and OT environments with partitioned access between infrastructure types. It includes features for managing mixed user directories and implements AD-tiered architecture principles for Active Directory environments. The solution offers clientless web access through HTML5 and includes a vault for application login credentials. For managed service providers, the platform enables secure multi-client access management and can handle multiple VPN configurations when required by client policies. The solution provides compliance support for regulations including GDPR, NIS2, TISAX, DORA, and certifications such as ISO 27001 and HIPAA.