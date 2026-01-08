JumpCloud Modern Privileged Access Management Description

JumpCloud Modern Privileged Access Management (incorporating VaultOne) provides secure, monitored access to critical resources including SaaS applications, cloud infrastructure, and databases. The platform delivers transparent, recorded, and audited privileged sessions with real-time monitoring and complete visibility into all privileged activities. It features a browser-based gateway that eliminates VPN requirements while providing secure access to resources. The solution implements granular access controls and continuous monitoring to reduce lateral movement threats and minimize both internal and external security risks. All privileged user sessions are conducted through a secure, isolated browser environment where administrators can lock down security by removing extensions and preventing data downloads during monitored sessions. Key capabilities include customizable access policies to guide users and protect critical data resources, immutable attestations of who accessed what and when for each resource, and deep telemetry for compliance and audit purposes. The platform supports Zero Trust security principles with least privileged access controls and automatic threat elimination before they can spread across the environment. JumpCloud PAM is part of the broader JumpCloud Open Directory Platform, which integrates identity management, access management, and device management capabilities. The solution has received industry recognition including awards for Best Usability, Best Relationship, Leader status, Best Results, and Most Implementable from G2.