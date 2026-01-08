JumpCloud Modern Privileged Access Management Logo

JumpCloud Modern Privileged Access Management

Browser-based PAM solution for secure, recorded access to critical assets

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if JumpCloud Modern Privileged Access Management is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

JumpCloud Modern Privileged Access Management Description

JumpCloud Modern Privileged Access Management (incorporating VaultOne) provides secure, monitored access to critical resources including SaaS applications, cloud infrastructure, and databases. The platform delivers transparent, recorded, and audited privileged sessions with real-time monitoring and complete visibility into all privileged activities. It features a browser-based gateway that eliminates VPN requirements while providing secure access to resources. The solution implements granular access controls and continuous monitoring to reduce lateral movement threats and minimize both internal and external security risks. All privileged user sessions are conducted through a secure, isolated browser environment where administrators can lock down security by removing extensions and preventing data downloads during monitored sessions. Key capabilities include customizable access policies to guide users and protect critical data resources, immutable attestations of who accessed what and when for each resource, and deep telemetry for compliance and audit purposes. The platform supports Zero Trust security principles with least privileged access controls and automatic threat elimination before they can spread across the environment. JumpCloud PAM is part of the broader JumpCloud Open Directory Platform, which integrates identity management, access management, and device management capabilities. The solution has received industry recognition including awards for Best Usability, Best Relationship, Leader status, Best Results, and Most Implementable from G2.

JumpCloud Modern Privileged Access Management FAQ

Common questions about JumpCloud Modern Privileged Access Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

JumpCloud Modern Privileged Access Management is Browser-based PAM solution for secure, recorded access to critical assets developed by JumpCloud. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Privileged Access Management, PAM, Zero Trust.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →