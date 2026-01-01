Apono Zero Standing Privileges Logo

Apono Zero Standing Privileges

JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Apono Zero Standing Privileges Description

Apono is a privileged access management platform that replaces standing permissions with Just-in-Time (JIT) and Just-Enough Privileges (JEP) for users, service accounts, and AI agents. The platform discovers and maps permissions across AWS, Azure, GCP, and over 200 services to identify standing privileges, unused permissions, and shadow access. The system grants temporary, time-bound access that automatically expires, eliminating the need for permanent privileges. Access requests can be initiated through multiple channels including Slack, Teams, CLI, and IDE plugins. The platform enforces dynamic policies that adapt based on business and risk context without manual intervention. Apono provides resource-level granularity, allowing access to specific S3 buckets, database tables, or Kubernetes namespaces. It creates ephemeral roles on-demand that auto-expire after 1-8 hours. The platform includes break-glass access capabilities for emergency incident response while maintaining audit trails. The solution offers continuous optimization through AI-powered analysis of usage patterns and risk scores to recommend right-sized permissions. It maintains centralized audit logs for compliance requirements including SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA. The platform includes access threat detection capabilities to identify anomalous request patterns and terminate suspicious sessions in real-time. Apono integrates natively with existing infrastructure through API-first architecture, supporting deployment via Terraform or CloudFormation without requiring proxies, agents, or bastion hosts.

Apono Zero Standing Privileges FAQ

Common questions about Apono Zero Standing Privileges including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Apono Zero Standing Privileges is JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access developed by Apono. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Management, Cloud Security, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →