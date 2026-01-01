Apono Zero Standing Privileges
Apono is a privileged access management platform that replaces standing permissions with Just-in-Time (JIT) and Just-Enough Privileges (JEP) for users, service accounts, and AI agents. The platform discovers and maps permissions across AWS, Azure, GCP, and over 200 services to identify standing privileges, unused permissions, and shadow access. The system grants temporary, time-bound access that automatically expires, eliminating the need for permanent privileges. Access requests can be initiated through multiple channels including Slack, Teams, CLI, and IDE plugins. The platform enforces dynamic policies that adapt based on business and risk context without manual intervention. Apono provides resource-level granularity, allowing access to specific S3 buckets, database tables, or Kubernetes namespaces. It creates ephemeral roles on-demand that auto-expire after 1-8 hours. The platform includes break-glass access capabilities for emergency incident response while maintaining audit trails. The solution offers continuous optimization through AI-powered analysis of usage patterns and risk scores to recommend right-sized permissions. It maintains centralized audit logs for compliance requirements including SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA. The platform includes access threat detection capabilities to identify anomalous request patterns and terminate suspicious sessions in real-time. Apono integrates natively with existing infrastructure through API-first architecture, supporting deployment via Terraform or CloudFormation without requiring proxies, agents, or bastion hosts.
