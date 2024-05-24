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Security Weaver Emergency Repair

by Security Weaver

Emergency access management solution for SAP environments with audit trails

IAM Commercial
On-Premises|Mid-Market, Enterprise
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Security Weaver Emergency Repair Description

Security Weaver Emergency Repair is an emergency access management (EAM) solution designed for SAP environments. The module provides controlled, documented, and auditable emergency access to sensitive systems during critical situations. The solution ties emergency access and changes to specific user IDs, enabling rapid access provisioning while maintaining visibility into system activity. All access is based on user IDs and SAP roles, providing complete visibility into high-risk system support activities. Emergency Repair automates the provisioning and deprovisioning of temporary authorizations, creating detailed logs of user activity for audit purposes. The system maintains audit trails that document emergency access sessions, supporting regulatory compliance requirements for financial, personal, and health-related information. The module decentralizes support by tying access to specific support events, reducing the need for full-time live support for maintenance user access. This approach decreases administrative overhead while maintaining security controls. Emergency Repair provides benefits across different organizational roles, including auditors who need to verify temporary access management practices, security administrators who manage provisioning workflows, senior executives who require visibility into SAP environment access, and finance managers who track operational costs related to access management.

Security Weaver Emergency Repair FAQ

Common questions about Security Weaver Emergency Repair including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Security Weaver Emergency Repair is Emergency access management solution for SAP environments with audit trails developed by Security Weaver. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.

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