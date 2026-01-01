Delinea Privilege Manager Logo

Delinea Privilege Manager

Endpoint privilege mgmt & app control for workstations with least privilege

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Delinea Privilege Manager Description

Delinea Privilege Manager is an endpoint privilege management and application control solution designed for workstations. The product removes local administrative rights from endpoints and enforces least privilege policies to mitigate malware and security threats from exploiting applications. The solution provides discovery capabilities for machines, accounts, and applications with admin rights on both Windows and Mac endpoints, including non-domain machines. It enables organizations to define flexible policies to elevate, allow, deny, and restrict applications while maintaining a least privilege model. Privilege Manager manages local admin rights through rules that define local group membership and automatically rotate non-human privileged credentials. The product includes application elevation capabilities with multi-factor authentication support through Entra ID integration. It offers application control features including sandboxing, UAC override, child process control, and real-time application analysis. The solution includes just-in-time access provisioning, end-user justification workflows, and admin approval processes. Reporting and auditing capabilities provide centralized application event logging, local user and group activity auditing, and customizable dashboards for monitoring application usage, blocked malware, and least privilege compliance. Privilege Manager is available as both cloud-based and on-premises deployments. The cloud version supports enterprise-scale deployments across hundreds of thousands of machines. The product integrates with Privileged Behavior Analytics for enhanced monitoring and analysis.

Delinea Privilege Manager FAQ

Common questions about Delinea Privilege Manager including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Delinea Privilege Manager is Endpoint privilege mgmt & app control for workstations with least privilege developed by Delinea. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Compliance, Endpoint Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →