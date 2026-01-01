Delinea Privilege Manager Description

Delinea Privilege Manager is an endpoint privilege management and application control solution designed for workstations. The product removes local administrative rights from endpoints and enforces least privilege policies to mitigate malware and security threats from exploiting applications. The solution provides discovery capabilities for machines, accounts, and applications with admin rights on both Windows and Mac endpoints, including non-domain machines. It enables organizations to define flexible policies to elevate, allow, deny, and restrict applications while maintaining a least privilege model. Privilege Manager manages local admin rights through rules that define local group membership and automatically rotate non-human privileged credentials. The product includes application elevation capabilities with multi-factor authentication support through Entra ID integration. It offers application control features including sandboxing, UAC override, child process control, and real-time application analysis. The solution includes just-in-time access provisioning, end-user justification workflows, and admin approval processes. Reporting and auditing capabilities provide centralized application event logging, local user and group activity auditing, and customizable dashboards for monitoring application usage, blocked malware, and least privilege compliance. Privilege Manager is available as both cloud-based and on-premises deployments. The cloud version supports enterprise-scale deployments across hundreds of thousands of machines. The product integrates with Privileged Behavior Analytics for enhanced monitoring and analysis.