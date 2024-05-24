Imprivata Privileged Access Management Logo

Top Alternatives to Imprivata Privileged Access Management

IAM

PAM solution for discovering, managing, auditing privileged accounts & sessions

133 Alternatives to Imprivata Privileged Access Management

Whiteswan Platform Logo
Whiteswan Platform

Identity-first security platform with PAM, ZTNA, and ITDR capabilities

IAM
Securden Unified PAM Logo
Securden Unified PAM

Unified PAM platform for privileged account, session, endpoint & vendor access mgmt

IAM
Delinea Platform Logo
Delinea Platform

Cloud-native PAM platform for human, machine, and AI identity security

IAM
CyberArk Identity Security Platform Logo
CyberArk Identity Security Platform

Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management

IAM
Dbapp Security Unified Security Management Platform (DAS-USM) Logo
Dbapp Security Unified Security Management Platform (DAS-USM)

Centralized privileged account mgmt platform with access control & auditing

IAM
Cyolo Remote Privileged Access Logo
Cyolo Remote Privileged Access

Remote privileged access solution for OT/ICS and cyber-physical systems

IAM
JumpCloud Modern Privileged Access Management Logo
JumpCloud Modern Privileged Access Management

Browser-based PAM solution for secure, recorded access to critical assets

IAM
One Identity Safeguard Logo
One Identity Safeguard

PAM solution for securing privileged accounts and access across enterprises

IAM
CyberArk Privileged Access Manager Logo
CyberArk Privileged Access Manager

Enterprise PAM platform securing privileged access across hybrid and multi-cloud

IAM
Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist Logo
Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist

Privileged access platform eliminating standing permissions via JIT access

IAM
Keeper Privileged Access Management Logo
Keeper Privileged Access Management

Cloud-native PAM platform for securing access to infrastructure and endpoints

IAM
Securden Privileged Access Management Logo
Securden Privileged Access Management

PAM platform for managing privileged accounts, sessions, and access control

IAM
Securden Endpoint Privilege Manager Logo
Securden Endpoint Privilege Manager

Endpoint privilege mgmt solution for removing local admin rights on endpoints

IAM
XYPRO XYGATE Access Control (XAC) Logo
XYPRO XYGATE Access Control (XAC)

PAM solution for HPE NonStop systems with granular access control & auditing

IAM
Silverfort Privileged Access Security Logo
Silverfort Privileged Access Security

Privileged access security platform for discovery, classification & protection

IAM
Netwrix Privileged Access Management (PAM) Logo
Netwrix Privileged Access Management (PAM)

PAM solution providing just-in-time access with Zero Standing Privilege

IAM
Keeper Secrets Manager Logo
Keeper Secrets Manager

Cloud-based secrets mgmt for DevOps protecting credentials in CI/CD pipelines

IAM
Keeper Endpoint Privilege Manager Logo
Keeper Endpoint Privilege Manager

Enforces least privilege & JIT access on Windows, macOS & Linux endpoints.

IAM
Keeper Security Connection Manager Logo
Keeper Security Connection Manager

Zero-trust remote access gateway for desktops, servers, databases, and web apps

IAM
Keeper Security KeeperPAM Logo
Keeper Security KeeperPAM

PAM platform for MSPs to manage privileged access across client infrastructure

IAM
Imprivata Vendor Privileged Access Management Logo
Imprivata Vendor Privileged Access Management

Manages third-party vendor privileged access with Zero Trust controls

IAM
Sonrai Cloud Permissions Firewall Logo
Sonrai Cloud Permissions Firewall

Automates least privilege enforcement in cloud via centralized policies & ChatOps

IAM
Sonrai WALLy Logo
Sonrai WALLy

AI agent for cloud PAM that identifies privilege risks and automates fixes

IAM
Apono Zero Standing Privileges Logo
Apono Zero Standing Privileges

JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access

IAM
SecuPi Privileged Account Brokering Logo
SecuPi Privileged Account Brokering

Brokers privileged access with JIT provisioning and credential masking

IAM
Saviynt Privileged Access Management Logo
Saviynt Privileged Access Management

PAM solution with zero standing privilege and just-in-time access controls

IAM
BAAR Privileged Access Management Logo
BAAR Privileged Access Management

PAM solution for controlling, monitoring, and securing privileged accounts

IAM
Soffid Privileged Access Management (PAM) Logo
Soffid Privileged Access Management (PAM)

PAM solution for controlling, auditing, and protecting privileged accounts

IAM
Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager Logo
Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager

Service account lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning

IAM
Delinea Connection Manager Logo
Delinea Connection Manager

Remote connection mgmt for RDP and SSH sessions with PAM integration

IAM
Delinea Vault Suite Logo
Delinea Vault Suite

Discontinued PAM vault solution, replaced by Secret Server

IAM
Delinea DevOps Secrets Vault Logo
Delinea DevOps Secrets Vault

Cloud-native secrets vault for DevOps credentials, API keys, and certificates

IAM
Delinea Privilege Manager Logo
Delinea Privilege Manager

Endpoint privilege mgmt & app control for workstations with least privilege

IAM
Delinea Privileged Remote Access Logo
Delinea Privileged Remote Access

Browser-based VPN-less remote privileged access with RDP/SSH support

IAM
Delinea Secret Server Logo
Delinea Secret Server

Enterprise PAM vault for managing privileged account credentials and sessions

IAM
Delinea Server Suite Logo
Delinea Server Suite

Server PAM solution enforcing least privilege & MFA on Windows, Linux, Unix

IAM
Cerby Privileged Access Control Logo
Cerby Privileged Access Control

PAM solution for disconnected apps with JIT access and credential rotation

IAM
Cerby Secure Social Media Access Logo
Cerby Secure Social Media Access

Manages secure access to social media accounts with SSO, MFA, and access controls

IAM
Cerby Access Management Logo
Cerby Access Management

Access mgmt platform for nonstandard apps lacking SSO/SCIM support

IAM
Pathlock Elevated Access Management Logo
Pathlock Elevated Access Management

Automates time-bound privileged access mgmt for SAP, Oracle & business apps

IAM
Talanos Privileged Account Management Logo
Talanos Privileged Account Management

PAM solution for managing privileged accounts and recording sessions

IAM
cyberelements Privileged Access Management Solution Logo
cyberelements Privileged Access Management Solution

Zero Trust PAM solution for IT/OT environments with session recording

IAM
One Identity Privilege Manager for Unix Logo
One Identity Privilege Manager for Unix

Unix/Linux privilege mgmt with centralized root access control & reporting

IAM
Akeyless Secrets Management Logo
Akeyless Secrets Management

Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials

IAM
Akeyless Secure Remote Access Logo
Akeyless Secure Remote Access

Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls

IAM
Akeyless AI Agent Security Logo
Akeyless AI Agent Security

Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control

IAM
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector Logo
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector

Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms

IAM
ARCON Privileged Access Management Logo
ARCON Privileged Access Management

PAM solution for managing and securing privileged access to systems

IAM
NuSummit Privileged Identity Management Quickstart Solution Logo
NuSummit Privileged Identity Management Quickstart Solution

PAM quickstart solution for managing admin accounts and privileged access

IAM
Privileged Access Management (PAM) Logo
Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Privileged Access Management solution from BeyondTrust

IAM
Galois Authorization and Access Control Protocols Logo
Galois Authorization and Access Control Protocols

Authorization and access control protocols for managing user privileges

IAM
OverWatchID Converged Identity Security Logo
OverWatchID Converged Identity Security

Converged identity security platform combining PAM, IAM, CASB, and MFA

IAM
OverwatchID Privileged Access Management Logo
OverwatchID Privileged Access Management

Converged identity security platform with PAM, IAM, CASB, and MFA capabilities

IAM
Security Weaver Emergency Repair Logo
Security Weaver Emergency Repair

Emergency access management solution for SAP environments with audit trails

IAM
Tanium Jump Gate Logo
Tanium Jump Gate

Just-in-time privileged access mgmt with session monitoring and audit trails

IAM
WALLIX One Logo
WALLIX One

SaaS platform for PAM, identity management, and remote access control

IAM
WALLIX PAM Logo
WALLIX PAM

Centralized PAM solution for controlling privileged access to IT/OT systems

IAM
WALLIX One Remote Access Logo
WALLIX One Remote Access

Secure remote access solution for third-party vendors without VPN or shared passwords

IAM
WALLIX Web Session Manager Logo
WALLIX Web Session Manager

Browser-based PAM extension for secure web app access with session recording

IAM
WALLIX One Console Logo
WALLIX One Console

Centralized mgmt console for multiple WALLIX PAM deployments

IAM
Solutions Granted EVO Security Logo
Solutions Granted EVO Security

IAM platform with MFA, PAM, and SSO for MSPs and their customers

IAM
Astrix Protect Secrets Logo
Astrix Protect Secrets

NHI and AI agent security platform with discovery, governance, and ITDR

IAM
Astrix Secret Management Logo
Astrix Secret Management

Centralized secret management across vaults and cloud environments

IAM
Fireblocks Trust Logo
Fireblocks Trust

Qualified custody platform for institutional digital assets

IAM
Fireblocks Treasury Management Logo
Fireblocks Treasury Management

Digital asset treasury mgmt platform with custody, governance & automation

IAM
Serval Manage Access Logo
Serval Manage Access

Automates just-in-time access requests with least privilege policies

IAM
Zero Networks Identity Segmentation Logo
Zero Networks Identity Segmentation

Automates identity-based access controls for users, devices, and applications.

IAM
ThreatLocker Elevation Control Logo
ThreatLocker Elevation Control

Policy-based endpoint privilege mgmt granting apps elevated rights w/o user admin

IAM
StrongDM Access Control Logo
StrongDM Access Control

PAM platform with JIT access, zero standing privileges, and policy-driven control

IAM
StrongDM Real-Time Access Analytics Logo
StrongDM Real-Time Access Analytics

Real-time access analytics and threat detection for PAM with audit trails

IAM
TOZ Platform Logo
TOZ Platform

Identity-first security platform with encryption, IAM, and PAM capabilities

IAM
Teleport Agentic AI MCP Security Logo
Teleport Agentic AI MCP Security

Identity-based access control and security platform for AI infrastructure

IAM
Teleport Unified Identity Layer Logo
Teleport Unified Identity Layer

Unified identity layer for infrastructure access across humans, machines, and AI

IAM
Simeio Privileged Access Management Logo
Simeio Privileged Access Management

PAM services and managed solutions for securing privileged accounts

IAM
Segura Endpoint Privilege Manager (EPM) Logo
Segura Endpoint Privilege Manager (EPM)

Endpoint privilege management tool enforcing least-privilege access on workstations.

IAM
Segura PAM Core Logo
Segura PAM Core

Core PAM solution for managing, controlling, and auditing privileged access and

IAM
Nedap Access Logo
Nedap Access

Physical access control system for enterprise identity and access management

IAM
Andromeda Smart Just-in-Time Access Logo
Andromeda Smart Just-in-Time Access

AI-powered just-in-time access automation with risk and behavioral analysis

IAM
Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege Logo
Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege

Automates least privilege enforcement across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem identities.

IAM
Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI Logo
Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI

Cloud IAM permission rightsizing tool for human and non-human identities

IAM
Axiomatics Policy-driven Authorization Logo
Axiomatics Policy-driven Authorization

Policy-driven authorization platform for fine-grained access control

IAM
Cavelo Audit and Manage Data Permissions Logo
Cavelo Audit and Manage Data Permissions

IAM solution for auditing and managing data access permissions across environments

IAM
Defakto On-Prem Logo
Defakto On-Prem

Identity mgmt for on-prem systems replacing static credentials w/ ephemeral IDs

IAM
VaultOne Logo
VaultOne

PAM solution with Zero Trust for managing privileged access and credentials

IAM
Privilege Access Management (PAM) Logo
Privilege Access Management (PAM)

PAM solution for managing and securing privileged accounts and access

IAM
Natoma MCP Gateway Logo
Natoma MCP Gateway

Enterprise gateway for managing AI agent access to enterprise data via MCP

IAM
WALLIX Logo
WALLIX

Identity and access security platform with PAM, IAM, and IAG capabilities

IAM
CyberArk Privilege Cloud Logo
CyberArk Privilege Cloud

Cloud-based PAM solution for securing privileged credentials and access

IAM
Gardiyan PAM Logo
Gardiyan PAM

PAM solution for managing & securing remote access to critical systems

IAM
Fudo Enterprise Logo
Fudo Enterprise

AI-powered PAM solution with behavioral analysis and session monitoring

IAM
Fudo ShareAccess Logo
Fudo ShareAccess

Cloud-native platform for secure third-party access mgmt with monitoring

IAM
Axiom Security Break Glass Access Logo
Axiom Security Break Glass Access

Emergency elevated access mgmt integrated with on-call systems like PagerDuty.

IAM
Axiom Security PAM Logo
Axiom Security PAM

Identity-centric PAM platform with JIT access, scopes, and UAR.

IAM
Britive DevOps & Automation Workflows Logo
Britive DevOps & Automation Workflows

Cloud-native JIT privileged access mgmt for DevOps & NHIs.

IAM
Britive Platform Logo
Britive Platform

Cloud-native PAM platform enforcing zero standing privileges via JIT access.

IAM
Common Fate Logo
Common Fate

JIT privileged access mgmt platform for cloud-native teams on AWS & GCP.

IAM
Conjur OSS Logo
Conjur OSS

Open source secrets mgmt tool for non-human access control via RBAC.

IAM
Free
CyberFOX AutoElevate Logo
CyberFOX AutoElevate

PAM solution for MSPs to remove local admin rights via least privilege.

IAM
CyberQP QDesk Logo
CyberQP QDesk

JIT local admin & identity verification platform for IT service desks.

IAM
CyberQP QGuard Logo
CyberQP QGuard

PAM solution eliminating standing privileges via JIT access & credential rotation.

IAM
CyberQP PAM Logo
CyberQP PAM

PAM platform providing JIT passwordless admin access for MSP help desks.

IAM
Devolutions Logo
Devolutions

IT productivity & security suite: PAM, remote access, and password mgmt.

IAM
Entitle Cloud Permissions Management Logo
Entitle Cloud Permissions Management

JIT cloud permissions mgmt platform enforcing least privilege access.

IAM
Entitle Beam Logo
Entitle Beam

Open-source bastion-free AWS infra access tool using AWS SSM.

IAM
Free
Ericom PowerTerm Logo
Ericom PowerTerm

Terminal emulator suite for secure access to legacy host systems.

IAM
Evo End User Elevation Logo
Evo End User Elevation

JIT admin elevation and least-privilege PAM solution built for MSPs.

IAM
Evo Technician Elevation Logo
Evo Technician Elevation

PAM tool for MSPs enabling MFA-validated JIT admin elevation on endpoints.

IAM
Vanguard Integrity Professionals Logo
Vanguard Integrity Professionals

z/OS mainframe cybersecurity software, IAM, compliance & audit tools.

IAM
High Sec Labs Secure 4 Port KM Switches Logo
High Sec Labs Secure 4 Port KM Switches

NIAP PP4.0-certified KM switch for secure peripheral sharing across 4 PCs.

IAM
High Sec Labs Secure KM Switches Logo
High Sec Labs Secure KM Switches

NIAP PP4.0-certified hardware KM switches for secure multi-computer control.

IAM
Sectona Security Platform Logo
Sectona Security Platform

PAM platform securing privileged accounts across endpoints, servers & cloud.

IAM
JADAPTIVE Desktop SSH Agent Logo
JADAPTIVE Desktop SSH Agent

Open-source cross-platform SSH agent for managing private keys & auth.

IAM
Free
Lumeus Autonomous JIT Access Logo
Lumeus Autonomous JIT Access

JIT access platform issuing ephemeral certs to eliminate standing privileges.

IAM
CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager Logo
CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager

Endpoint privilege mgmt enforcing least privilege & ITDR for fed agencies.

IAM
ObserveID PAM Logo
ObserveID PAM

Cloud-native PAM platform for securing and monitoring privileged accounts.

IAM
Osirium PAM Logo
Osirium PAM

PAM vendor acquired by SailPoint; products no longer for sale.

IAM
P0 Security Platform Logo
P0 Security Platform

PAM platform replacing standing access with JIT, least-privilege controls.

IAM
P0 Security - Next-Gen PAM Platform Logo
P0 Security - Next-Gen PAM Platform

JIT privileged access management for human, NHI, and AI identities.

IAM
P0 Security Agentic Access Control Logo
P0 Security Agentic Access Control

JIT, least-privilege access control and audit trails for AI agents.

IAM
Paramount Defenses AD Effective Access Auditor Logo
Paramount Defenses AD Effective Access Auditor

Audits effective access & permissions on Active Directory objects.

IAM
Paramount Defenses Gold Finger (AD PAA) Logo
Paramount Defenses Gold Finger (AD PAA)

Assesses privileged access in Active Directory via effective permissions analysis.

IAM
Paramount Defenses AD Effective Permissions Calc Logo
Paramount Defenses AD Effective Permissions Calc

Calculates effective permissions on AD objects to audit privileged access.

IAM
Paramount Defenses Gold Finger Mini Logo
Paramount Defenses Gold Finger Mini

AD privileged access assessment tool using effective permissions analysis.

IAM
QueryPie ACP Logo
QueryPie ACP

Centralized access control & PAM platform for enterprise infrastructure.

IAM
Netwrix Privilege Secure for Discovery Logo
Netwrix Privilege Secure for Discovery

PAM solution for privileged access discovery and just-in-time access control.

IAM
Silence Laboratories Silent Compute Logo
Silence Laboratories Silent Compute

MPC-based platform for threshold cryptography & privacy-preserving computation.

IAM
Smallstep SSH Logo
Smallstep SSH

Replaces static SSH keys with short-lived certificates tied to SSO & device identity.

IAM
Smallstep SSH Manager Logo
Smallstep SSH Manager

Manages SSH access via short-lived certificates tied to identity providers.

IAM
PrivX Zero Trust Suite Logo
PrivX Zero Trust Suite

PAM & secrets mgmt suite with JIT access, SSH key mgmt & ZSP.

IAM
Syteca Logo
Syteca

PAM and user activity monitoring platform for insider risk management.

IAM
Pass the Hash Guidance Logo
Pass the Hash Guidance

Project hosting scripts for implementing Pass the Hash mitigations with PtHTools module commands.

IAM
Free
AWS Assume Role Helper Logo
AWS Assume Role Helper

A CLI utility that simplifies switching between different AWS roles by automatically managing AWS credentials file modifications.

IAM
Free
BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) Logo
BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM)

BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) provides comprehensive security controls for privileged accounts and users.

IAM
Free

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
614
Managed Security Service Providers
Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) companies providing 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and managed cybersecurity services for organizations.
569
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
487
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
484
Penetration Testing Services
Professional penetration testing and ethical hacking services for web applications, networks, and infrastructure security assessments.
480
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Management
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Management
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Management
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Security
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief
Resources
View Popular Tools →