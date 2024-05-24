One Identity Safeguard Description

One Identity Safeguard is a privileged access management solution designed to secure and manage privileged accounts across enterprise environments. The product provides capabilities for controlling access to critical systems and sensitive data through privileged access risk mitigation. The solution supports both on-premises and cloud deployments, with a SaaS-based offering called Safeguard on Demand. It addresses privileged access governance by closing the gap between privileged access and standard user identities across the enterprise. Safeguard includes authentication services that extend to Unix and Linux systems, enabling unified policy-based management across multiple operating systems including Active Directory and Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD). The product supports authentication at the device level, adding protection to the login process. The platform is designed to support digital transformation initiatives, including security orchestration for DevOps environments and comprehensive security for automated tools. It provides capabilities for enforcing least privileged access principles and automating privileged access with delegation for secure identity management. Safeguard integrates into One Identity's broader identity fabric approach, which aims to unify identity security across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. The solution addresses compliance requirements and supports organizations in meeting cyber insurance demands related to identity security.