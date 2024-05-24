Top Alternatives to Akamai Inference CloudAI Security
Cloud platform for deploying and scaling AI inference at the edge globally
205 Alternatives to Akamai Inference Cloud
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks.
End-to-end platform for securing AI systems across their entire lifecycle
Governance layer for monitoring and controlling AI coding agents within policy rules
Runtime protection platform for AI, APIs, MCP, and cloud workloads
AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control
Platform for monitoring, governing, and remediating AI agent actions
Platform for monitoring and securing LLMs in production environments
AI Security Posture Management solution for AI models, data, and services
End-to-end platform for secure enterprise AI deployment with compliance controls
Platform securing AI apps, agents, models & data across development lifecycle
Platform for building custom AI agents with Elasticsearch integration
Platform securing AI models at inference with red-teaming, defense & monitoring
Runtime security for AI models, agents, and data with guardrails and compliance
AI red teaming platform for testing vulnerabilities in AI models and agents
Continuous red teaming platform for testing LLM security vulnerabilities
Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs
Secures enterprise AI adoption by monitoring data exposure across AI systems
AI-native red teaming agent for GenAI security assessments and remediation
Firewall for LLM systems preventing prompt injection, data leaks & jailbreaks
Runtime security gateway for multi-agent AI systems with policy enforcement
AI red teaming and pentesting tool for detecting security flaws in AI models
AI firewall for runtime protection of AI models, applications, and agents
AI security platform for risk discovery, red teaming, and vulnerability assessment
Automated AI red teaming platform for testing AI systems and LLMs
Offensive security testing service for LLM applications and AI systems
AI security consulting for governance, compliance, and secure AI system design
AI readiness assessment service evaluating security, compliance, and ROI.
Consulting services for AI security, governance, and compliance implementation
Observability platform for monitoring AI applications and agent frameworks
Real-time AI application security with trust scoring and guardrails
Automates LLM vulnerability assessments and red teaming with AI Trust Score
End-to-end AI security platform for models, agents, and runtime protection
End-to-end platform for securing AI systems from build to runtime
Automated AI red teaming platform for testing AI systems against security risks
AI asset discovery & security posture mgmt platform for LLMs, agents & workflows
AI governance & compliance platform for policy alignment & risk monitoring
Remediates vulnerabilities in AI systems through prompt hardening & risk fixes
Benchmarks & stress-tests LLMs for security, safety & reliability
Secures homegrown AI and GenAI applications against prompt injection and abuse
AI application security testing framework for LLM and RAG-based systems
Security platform for AI/GenAI workloads with runtime visibility & threat detection
API-first security platform protecting AI agents and AI-enabled APIs
Enterprise private LLM platform with domain-specific language models
Domain-specific ontology platform for knowledge-driven operational decisions
AI usage visibility and control platform for security and compliance teams
AI/ML security testing service identifying vulnerabilities in models and data
AI agent security platform providing visibility, risk mgmt & governance
Platform for securing AI models and autonomous agents across their lifecycle
AI control layer for testing, protecting, observing, and optimizing AI apps
ML model drift detection and monitoring platform for production AI systems
Secure infrastructure for deploying and executing AI agent workloads.
AI security posture mgmt for securing AI models, data, and LLMs in cloud envs
AI security platform protecting against data loss, attacks, and AI threats
AI governance service for detecting and managing unsanctioned AI tool usage
AI security advisory and assessment services for secure AI deployment
Human-led AI red teaming service for testing AI models, APIs, and integrations
AI guardrail module protecting LLMs from prompt injection and jailbreak attacks
AI red teaming security assessment for LLMs and generative AI systems
AI red teaming platform for testing agents, RAG, tools, and MCP servers
Runtime security layer for AI agents, RAG, and MCP with real-time controls
Converts AI governance policies and regulations into enforceable controls.
Open-source control plane for MCP tool traffic with inline policy enforcement
AI/ML adversarial attack defense using neuro-symbolic & bio-inspired methods
Creates structured inventories of AI system components for transparency & risk mgmt
Enterprise security platform for AI agents from Permit
Agent-based security solution for MCP chains and AI agent tool usage
AI model monitoring & governance platform for bias detection & compliance
Safety reasoning model for content classification and trust & safety apps
AI security & assurance services for governance, testing & risk mgmt
AI model security scanner detecting threats across 35+ model formats
Comprehensive AI security platform protecting AI systems and applications
Unified platform for testing, protecting, and governing GenAI and Agentic systems
Automated security testing for production GenAI and agentic AI systems
Pre-production AI model, app, and agent stress testing and red teaming platform
Runtime guardrails for GenAI apps providing real-time threat detection & response
On-premises AI deployment solution that runs models within private networks
AI security platform with guardrails, policy enforcement, and data redaction
Enterprise AI security platform for visibility, governance, and protection
Security platform for AI coding assistants and development agents
AI security platform for monitoring & controlling employee AI tool usage
Enterprise AI firewall protecting AI agents, models, and chatbots from attacks
GenAI governance platform for visibility, risk mitigation, and safe adoption
FHE-based solution securing AI models and data throughout training and inference
End-to-end LLM security platform protecting against attacks and data leakage
Scans AI models for security threats before deployment
Centralized governance and security platform for employee LLM interactions
Security platform for AI applications across development and production
Custom AI model testing and validation service for security and compliance
Edge AI security for in-vehicle systems against prompt injection attacks
GenAI runtime visibility and governance platform for LLM traffic management
AI governance platform for monitoring, controlling, and auditing AI models & agents
Runtime guardrails for AI/LLM apps blocking violations in under 10ms
Fuzzing tool for testing and hardening AI application system prompts
Security skill suite for OpenClaw AI agents with hardening capabilities
GenAI security platform for shadow AI discovery, prompt injection defense & DLP
AI risk assessment tool that scores AI apps and MCP servers for security
Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems
Automated AI red teaming tool for testing AI model vulnerabilities
AI Security Posture Management platform for AI/ML infrastructure security
AI observability platform for shadow AI discovery and inventory management
Protects AI models from theft, misuse & reverse engineering via licensing
Compliance-focused AI inference platform with cryptographic guarantees
Privacy-preserving AI inference wrapper using cryptographic & hardware security
Handheld private AI device for secure, air-gapped AI consulting and analysis.
AI agent security platform for Web3 with audits and breach prevention
Real-time AI guardrails platform for detecting misuse, hallucinations & attacks
Security platform for Agentic AI with discovery, policy control & detection
AI security platform for lifecycle protection, governance, and runtime defense
Security platform for AI agents with real-time behavior monitoring & control
Red teaming platform for testing AI agents against adversarial attacks
Security platform for hardening OpenClaw AI agents against attacks
AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents
AI-native security platform for agentic frameworks and LLM applications
Continuous automated red-teaming platform for AI agents, models, and apps
Real-time guardrails for AI agents, models, and apps with multimodal protection
Private AI model hosting platform for on-premises deployment in secure environments
AI security platform for data protection across AI/ML development lifecycle
Governance platform for LLM-based apps with visibility and compliance monitoring
AI model protection platform securing on-device models from reverse engineering
AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement
Confidential computing platform for private, verifiable AI inference on sensitive data.
ML model validation, robustification, and monitoring platform
Security layer for OpenClaw AI agents protecting against prompt injection attacks
Security platform for voice AI agents against emerging threats
Enterprise MCP gateway for managing, securing & controlling AI agent access to systems
Confidential computing platform for secure RAG and AI agent workflows
Confidential AI platform for deploying AI agents on sensitive data securely
AI governance platform for managing AI system lifecycle and compliance
FHE-based encryption for AI models, vector databases, and RAG workflows
Secures AI coding assistants by controlling data access and monitoring prompts.
Continuous vulnerability scanning for GenAI systems and LLM applications
End-to-end LLM security platform protecting GenAI interactions & applications
Privacy-preserving AI inference platform using Fully Homomorphic Encryption
GenAI security platform for data protection and AI assistant governance
Protects AI applications and data from prompt injection attacks
Discovers and governs unsanctioned AI tool usage across enterprise environments
AI assistant security platform for data access control and audit trails
AI data security platform protecting enterprise data in AI tools and LLMs
Security and reliability platform for AI agents and MCP servers
Enterprise AI security suite with real-time filtering and automated testing
Control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents in enterprises
GenAI security platform for AI assistants, coding tools, and data protection
Runtime Control plane for governing multi-step AI agent workflows with zero-trust.
AI control plane for governance, monitoring, and orchestration of AI agents
LLM monitoring and guardrails platform for secure AI application deployment
Guardrails for protecting LLM and agentic applications from harmful content
AI observability platform for monitoring ML models and detecting bias
Unified platform for AI governance, security testing, and runtime protection
Guardrail engine protecting LLM apps from prompt injections and jailbreaks
AI governance platform for managing AI risk, compliance, and policy enforcement
AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle
Content moderation & policy enforcement for LLM applications
Secures multi-agent AI systems against injections, abuse, and unsafe actions.
Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring
Gateway for controlling AI agent access to tools and data with permissions
Security platform for monitoring, controlling, and auditing AI coding agents
Enterprise AI platform with on-prem deployment, AI Firewall, DLP & governance.
AI agent identity lifecycle mgmt with biometric human sponsorship.
AI security platform & LLM guardrail solution integrated with AWS.
API-based AI/ML vulnerability assessment and defense platform.
AI red teaming platform for internal and third-party AI supply chain security.
AI security & governance platform for life sciences orgs.
AI data gateway securing LLM interactions by monitoring and redacting sensitive data.
AI red teaming platform for adversarial testing of deployed AI systems.
Platform for privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive data.
Secure multiparty data collaboration platform using TEEs for AI/ML workloads.
PETs-powered encrypted ML training, inference, and validation across data silos.
Discovers, assesses, and governs AI/LLM usage and risks across the enterprise.
Automated LLM security testing platform detecting prompt injection & data leaks.
Centralized AI governance platform for monitoring and enforcing AI usage policies.
Discovers and inventories AI usage across code, cloud, APIs, and browsers.
Real-time inventory tool for discovering and monitoring all AI usage across an org.
AI model security & protection for Google Cloud AI workloads via Model Armor.
Security audit service for agentic AI systems via threat modeling & red teaming.
End-to-end AI security platform for red teaming, evaluation & protection.
Governs autonomous AI agents with context-aware authz, policy control & audit.
Privacy layer enabling confidential AI & data analytics for AIaaS providers.
Secures AI-assisted dev environments from prompt injection, DLP, & shadow AI.
Secures MCP sessions in AI dev environments via proxy, discovery, and policy enforcement.
AI/ML model security tool for internal vulnerability analysis in defense apps.
Privacy-preserving AI agent platform for running LLMs on sensitive data.
Secures Salesforce Agentforce AI workflows via visibility, monitoring & governance.
Agentic AI red teaming platform for LLMs & GenAI across privacy, safety & fairness.
Context-aware access control for AI pipelines, LLMs, and multi-agent workflows.
AI guardrails tool for PII/PHI detection, masking & content filtering in LLM apps.
Monitors and governs enterprise AI tool usage via existing security stack.
Manual penetration testing service targeting AI/ML systems and LLM vulnerabilities.
Provides real-time visibility into an org's full AI footprint across all systems.
Security gateway for monitoring and protecting MCP-based AI agent tool calls.
Open-source CLI tool to map, threat-model, and secure AI agent workflows.
Autonomous red teaming platform for testing agentic AI applications.
Discovers and inventories AI assets across enterprise codebases, clouds, and apps.
Scans and catalogs AI agent skills/plugins for security vulnerabilities.
Privacy-preserving LLM fine-tuning platform using Differential Privacy.
Chip-to-cloud AI model & device security for NVIDIA Jetson edge platforms.
Consulting service for security audits of LLM deployments using OWASP & MITRE frameworks.
Secure gateway platform for governing AI agent MCP server access in enterprises.
AI security testing platform for red teaming, vulnerability assessment & defense
AI security platform for testing, defending, and monitoring GenAI apps & agents
AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models
European AI security agency offering consulting, red teaming & governance services
AI trust infrastructure platform for securing GenAI apps & workforce usage
Full-stack AI agent platform for building, orchestrating, and deploying agents
AI-driven development security platform for vibe coding ecosystems
