TensorOpera AgentOpera Chat Description

TensorOpera AgentOpera Chat is a full-stack AI agent platform that provides capabilities for building, orchestrating, and deploying AI agents. The platform consists of multiple components including AgentOpera Chat (described as an AI Agent Super App and Marketplace), AgentOpera Studio (an all-in-one agent developer platform), and supporting infrastructure for model deployment and GPU cloud services. The platform includes a distributed multi-agent framework integrated with AgentOpera Studio, enabling agent team orchestration through a social network approach. TensorOpera offers model and GPU cloud services for scalable model deployment and training, along with federated learning capabilities through the FedML platform for edge devices. The platform supports mobile and edge AI through the Fox Small Language Model (SLM) designed for edge-cloud collaboration, with mobile AI support for Android and iOS platforms. The company provides open source components including the AgentOpera Multi-agent Framework and the FedML library for distributed training, model serving, and federated learning. TensorOpera positions itself as an enterprise-grade platform that enables organizations to move from ideas to products with scalable infrastructure. The platform is used by organizations across various industries including automotive, telecommunications, and cloud services.