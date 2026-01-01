CBRX AI Adoption Assessment
CBRX AI Adoption Assessment Description
CBRX AI Adoption Assessment is a consulting service that evaluates organizational readiness for AI adoption over a two-week engagement. The assessment examines current AI usage across the organization, including shadow AI tools, pilot projects, vendor systems, and internal experiments. The service identifies security and compliance risks associated with AI deployments, including data leakage vulnerabilities, access control gaps, third-party AI risks, and governance deficiencies. It evaluates alignment with regulatory frameworks such as the EU AI Act, GDPR, and NIS2. The assessment delivers a prioritized list of AI use cases ranked by business impact, feasibility, and security considerations. It includes a current-state mapping of AI usage, a risk and exposure analysis, and a security and compliance baseline evaluation. The engagement follows a structured two-week process. Week one includes discovery interviews, technical and data audits, security and compliance reviews, and use-case ideation. Week two focuses on prioritization, roadmap development, executive summary creation, and a final workshop. The deliverable is an actionable 6-12 month roadmap that identifies which AI initiatives to stop, fix, or scale, with assigned owners, priorities, and next steps. The service targets organizations exploring or piloting AI, CISOs and CTOs requiring board-ready plans, and teams balancing AI implementation speed with security and compliance requirements.
