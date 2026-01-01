Calypso AI Inference Platform
Calypso AI Inference Platform
Calypso AI Inference Platform Description
Calypso AI Inference Platform is an AI security solution that protects large language models and AI systems at the inference stage. The platform operates as a security layer between users and AI models, providing protection across public and private LLMs regardless of vendor or environment. The platform consists of three main components: Red-Team for agentic vulnerability testing, Defend for real-time adaptive protection during AI interactions, and Observe for centralized monitoring and traceability of AI activities. The platform is model-agnostic and works with any LLM deployment. It enforces policy-driven security controls and access restrictions to prevent unauthorized model access. Organizations can create, test, and deploy custom security scanners tailored to specific requirements. The solution integrates with enterprise security infrastructure including SIEM and SOAR systems. It provides role-based access control, single sign-on, versioning, data retention policies, and API access. The platform is available as both on-premises and SaaS deployments. The platform maintains compliance with standards including SOC 2, OWASP, MITRE ATLAS, EU AI Act, and NIST frameworks. It is designed for scalability across large deployments while maintaining low latency to preserve user experience. The solution includes continuous threat monitoring and is now part of F5.
Calypso AI Inference Platform FAQ
