Tetrate Agent Router Enterprise Description

Tetrate Agent Router Enterprise (Agent Operations Director) is a platform designed to provide visibility and governance for GenAI and LLM usage within organizations. The product operates by passively capturing GenAI API calls without requiring changes to existing applications, using lightweight agents to intercept and inventory traffic in the traffic path. The platform discovers GenAI usage across an organization and maps activity to owners through assisted metadata mapping. It enables analysis of usage patterns and cost drivers by owner or provider, supporting organizational structures such as teams, applications, or custom constructs. The product includes governance capabilities to control GenAI traffic through policies that can block unsanctioned models, implement rate limiting based on token or dollar budgets, and redirect requests to lower-cost alternatives. It provides showback and chargeback functionality for GenAI usage tracking. Security features include guardrails based on FINOS and NIST AI governance frameworks to prevent data exfiltration of PII, credentials, and other sensitive information. The platform offers no-code tools for customizing guardrails to organizational requirements. Built on Envoy AI Gateway technology, the platform is designed for production-scale deployments. It centralizes data in a management console for analysis and provides cost analysis and forecasting capabilities based on historical usage patterns. The enterprise version includes managed LLM and MCP gateways with AI guardrails in dedicated instances.