CloudMatos Prompt Firewall is a security solution that operates as an intelligent middleware layer between users and Large Language Models (LLMs). The product inspects every prompt and response in real-time to prevent security threats targeting generative AI systems. The solution addresses prompt injection attacks, jailbreak attempts, data exfiltration, shadow AI usage, and compliance gaps. It functions through a multi-layer defense architecture consisting of a control plane for policy management and a data plane for real-time inspection and filtering. The product captures and evaluates prompts using LLM-driven classifiers and regex-based policies, applies enterprise security rules through an AI policy engine, and redacts sensitive data before delivering outputs. It provides observability through dashboards using OpenTelemetry and Grafana to track anomalies and usage trends. The firewall supports multiple LLM providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Mistral, and Gemini, as well as custom models. It integrates with AI frameworks like LangChain and LlamaIndex through agent and API integration capabilities. Deployment options include private VPC deployment, inline API gateway, agent mesh SDK, and SaaS/managed cloud configurations. The solution maintains audit logs capturing full lineage of AI interactions for compliance and forensic purposes.

CloudMatos Prompt Firewall is Firewall for LLM systems preventing prompt injection, data leaks & jailbreaks developed by CloudMatos. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, API Security, Compliance.

