Operant AI MCP
Runtime protection platform for AI, APIs, MCP, and cloud workloads
Operant AI MCP
Runtime protection platform for AI, APIs, MCP, and cloud workloads
Operant AI MCP Description
Operant AI MCP provides runtime security for AI applications, APIs, Model Context Protocol (MCP) implementations, and cloud infrastructure. The platform operates at runtime to discover, detect, and defend against threats across AI and cloud environments. The product monitors AI prompts, interactions, and agents in real-time, blocking threats such as prompt injection and data exfiltration. It includes in-line auto-redaction capabilities for sensitive data as it flows through application stacks. For MCP security, the platform offers visibility and controls for MCP servers, clients, tools, and connections, with features including MCP registries, whitelist/blacklist management, and non-human identity (NHI) access controls. The API security component provides discovery and protection for third-party API endpoints and internal connections, including ghost and zombie APIs. It blocks OWASP Top 10 API attacks and operates without VPC mirroring requirements. For cloud environments, the platform secures Kubernetes workloads across multi-cloud, hybrid, and self-managed deployments. It monitors interactions between services, APIs, and data stores in real-time. The platform is designed for deployment in cloud-native environments and integrates with various AI model providers and data platforms. Operant AI is recognized in Gartner's 2025 Market Guide for API Protection and MCP Gateways.
Operant AI MCP FAQ
Common questions about Operant AI MCP including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Operant AI MCP is Runtime protection platform for AI, APIs, MCP, and cloud workloads developed by Operant AI. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, API Security, Cloud Native.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership