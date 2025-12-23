Operant AI MCP Description

Operant AI MCP provides runtime security for AI applications, APIs, Model Context Protocol (MCP) implementations, and cloud infrastructure. The platform operates at runtime to discover, detect, and defend against threats across AI and cloud environments. The product monitors AI prompts, interactions, and agents in real-time, blocking threats such as prompt injection and data exfiltration. It includes in-line auto-redaction capabilities for sensitive data as it flows through application stacks. For MCP security, the platform offers visibility and controls for MCP servers, clients, tools, and connections, with features including MCP registries, whitelist/blacklist management, and non-human identity (NHI) access controls. The API security component provides discovery and protection for third-party API endpoints and internal connections, including ghost and zombie APIs. It blocks OWASP Top 10 API attacks and operates without VPC mirroring requirements. For cloud environments, the platform secures Kubernetes workloads across multi-cloud, hybrid, and self-managed deployments. It monitors interactions between services, APIs, and data stores in real-time. The platform is designed for deployment in cloud-native environments and integrates with various AI model providers and data platforms. Operant AI is recognized in Gartner's 2025 Market Guide for API Protection and MCP Gateways.