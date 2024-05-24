Witness AI for Developers Description

Witness AI for Developers is a security platform designed to protect source code and intellectual property in development environments that use AI coding assistants and agentic development tools. The platform operates at the network level to provide visibility, protection, and control over AI developer tools and coding agents. The solution catalogs AI developer tools and coding agents across the network, including applications like GitHub Copilot, Cursor, and other AI development tools. It tracks which coding agents are running, their external connections, and which developers are using them. The platform prevents proprietary code from leaving the network and detects prompt injections, jailbreaks, and harmful content responses from AI applications, models, and agents. It stops coding agents from exposing proprietary code when calling external tools. Security and privacy controls are enforced consistently across both human developers and coding agents. The platform enables intelligent routing of requests to different models and generates audit trails for compliance. It allows direct code queries to secure internal models instead of third-party tools without requiring changes to developer workflows. The solution includes automated red teaming capabilities to test AI models before production deployment, identifying vulnerabilities including prompt injection, jailbreaks, and multimodal exploits. It masks PII, credentials, and developer secrets in real time during testing and deployment. The platform analyzes LLM interactions including prompts and responses to detect risky behavior.