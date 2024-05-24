DataKrypto FHEnom for AI Logo

DataKrypto FHEnom for AI

by DataKrypto

FHE-based solution securing AI models and data throughout training and inference

AI Security Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
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DataKrypto FHEnom for AI Description

DataKrypto FHEnom for AI is a zero-knowledge AI security framework that protects AI models and sensitive data throughout their entire lifecycle, including training, inference, and deployment. The solution combines fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) technology with Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) to create a dual-layer security approach. The platform addresses data privacy and model integrity risks by ensuring data remains encrypted during all AI operations. If an AI model is stolen, it becomes unusable as it can only function within the TEE. The encryption key exists solely within the TEE, ensuring only authorized users with the key can view query results. FHEnom for AI protects against data poisoning attacks, adversarial manipulation, and unauthorized model access. The TEE briefly manages plaintext operations within its secure memory space before immediately re-encrypting results, while FHE guarantees data remains encrypted during all operations. AI providers cannot reconstruct raw user inputs or outputs, even during sensitive transformations. The solution enables organizations to deploy AI for sensitive applications in healthcare, financial services, and other regulated industries while maintaining compliance with data protection regulations like GDPR and CCPA. It protects both customized open-source AI models and proprietary models, safeguarding intellectual property and preventing model theft or reverse engineering. The framework allows secure AI-powered analysis of encrypted datasets, enabling organizations to leverage AI capabilities without exposing sensitive information or compromising model integrity.

DataKrypto FHEnom for AI FAQ

Common questions about DataKrypto FHEnom for AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

DataKrypto FHEnom for AI is FHE-based solution securing AI models and data throughout training and inference developed by DataKrypto. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.

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