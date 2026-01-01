Sysdig AI Workload Security Description

Sysdig AI Workload Security is a security platform designed to protect AI and GenAI workloads in cloud environments. The product provides visibility into AI packages and engines running across cloud infrastructure, including both sanctioned and shadow AI deployments. The platform automatically detects suspicious activities and threats within AI workloads by monitoring runtime behavior such as unauthorized access attempts, shell access, remote file copying, and potential model manipulation. It correlates static risks like public exposure, misconfigurations, and vulnerabilities with real-time threat detections to prioritize security issues. The solution identifies AI packages in use and assesses vulnerabilities in active AI deployments, focusing on the highest-risk components. It performs attack path analysis by correlating AI assets with activity data, visualizing risks across interconnected resources and identifying potential lateral movement. AI Workload Security integrates with Sysdig's Cloud Attack Graph, which correlates findings across vulnerabilities, permissions, and threat detection to provide a unified view of security risks. The platform maintains an inventory of resources running AI packages to help organizations manage AI adoption and meet compliance requirements, including emerging AI regulations.