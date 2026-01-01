Sysdig AI Workload Security
Security platform for AI/GenAI workloads with runtime visibility & threat detection
Sysdig AI Workload Security
Security platform for AI/GenAI workloads with runtime visibility & threat detection
Sysdig AI Workload Security Description
Sysdig AI Workload Security is a security platform designed to protect AI and GenAI workloads in cloud environments. The product provides visibility into AI packages and engines running across cloud infrastructure, including both sanctioned and shadow AI deployments. The platform automatically detects suspicious activities and threats within AI workloads by monitoring runtime behavior such as unauthorized access attempts, shell access, remote file copying, and potential model manipulation. It correlates static risks like public exposure, misconfigurations, and vulnerabilities with real-time threat detections to prioritize security issues. The solution identifies AI packages in use and assesses vulnerabilities in active AI deployments, focusing on the highest-risk components. It performs attack path analysis by correlating AI assets with activity data, visualizing risks across interconnected resources and identifying potential lateral movement. AI Workload Security integrates with Sysdig's Cloud Attack Graph, which correlates findings across vulnerabilities, permissions, and threat detection to provide a unified view of security risks. The platform maintains an inventory of resources running AI packages to help organizations manage AI adoption and meet compliance requirements, including emerging AI regulations.
Sysdig AI Workload Security FAQ
Common questions about Sysdig AI Workload Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Sysdig AI Workload Security is Security platform for AI/GenAI workloads with runtime visibility & threat detection developed by Sysdig. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Attack Paths, CNAPP.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership