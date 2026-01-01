CBRX AI Security & Governance Consulting Description

CBRX AI Security & Governance Consulting provides consulting services focused on securing and governing AI systems and implementations. The service offers AI governance and compliance support including policy development, decision processes, role ownership definition, AI system inventory and risk classification, and alignment with regulations such as EU AI Act, GDPR, NIS2, and DORA. It covers model and data lifecycle governance from approval through monitoring to retirement. The consulting includes architecture design for LLM applications, agents, and RAG systems, along with threat modeling for AI workflows and integrations. Services encompass implementation of guardrails, logging, monitoring, and abuse detection capabilities. Vendor selection support is provided for model gateways, vector databases, and AI platforms. AI incident response services include playbooks for prompt injection, data leakage, and abuse scenarios, integration with SOC and incident response workflows, and incident investigations. The service operates through multiple engagement models: project-based engagements for specific initiatives, retainer arrangements for ongoing AI security reviews and governance, and partner models for co-delivery with MSSPs and system integrators. CBRX can function as a fractional AI security lead or support existing security teams.