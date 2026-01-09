White Circle Control Your AI Description

White Circle Control Your AI is a unified control layer for AI applications that provides safety, security, evaluation, and performance optimization capabilities. The platform operates at runtime to detect failures, block risks, and optimize AI system performance. The product offers automated red teaming functionality to identify AI system failures through testing. It implements custom low-latency guardrails to protect applications from various threats including unsafe inputs, jailbreak attempts, PII exposure, tool abuse, hallucinations, and data leaks. The platform provides analytics capabilities including user behavior clustering, custom metrics, risk scoring, error rate analysis, topic classification, and sentiment analysis. For optimization, it supports model routing, prompt engineering, context enrichment, and context management. White Circle processes input protection through unsafe input blocking, PII detection, and jailbreak prevention. On the output side, it validates through tool abuse prevention, hallucination detection, data leak prevention, output quality checking, and instruction following verification. The platform is SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA compliant, providing enterprise-grade security for AI deployments. It supports over 150 languages and can be integrated via API in approximately 5 minutes. The system handles over 1 billion API requests per year and allows unlimited custom policies.