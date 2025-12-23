Zscaler SPLX Logo

End-to-end platform for securing AI systems across their entire lifecycle

Zscaler SPLX is a platform designed to secure AI systems throughout their lifecycle, from development to deployment. The platform was acquired by Zscaler to enhance enterprise AI security capabilities. The platform provides AI asset management functionality that automatically discovers models, AI workflows, MCP servers, and guardrails across an enterprise. It generates an AI Bill of Materials (AI-BOM) and identifies vulnerabilities while maintaining alignment with compliance frameworks. SPLX includes automated red teaming capabilities that continuously test AI systems for vulnerabilities using an extensive AI attack database and custom datasets. The platform offers runtime protection through input/output guardrails that detect malicious behavior, prevent prompt injections, and stop sensitive data leakage during live deployments. The platform features AI governance and compliance tools that automatically map AI systems to global and custom security standards, ensuring regulatory alignment. It provides dynamic remediation capabilities that convert red teaming insights into actionable system prompt hardening and remediation steps, reducing attack surfaces by up to 95%. Runtime threat inspection functionality detects jailbreaks, prompt injections, and malicious queries in near real-time by scanning LLM logs. The platform also stress-tests commercial and open-source LLMs to expose weaknesses and assist in model selection. SPLX developed Agentic Radar, an open-source SAST tool for agentic workflows that visualizes workflows, surfaces attack patterns and tool-level vulnerabilities, and provides hardening recommendations.

