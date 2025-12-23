Zscaler SPLX
End-to-end platform for securing AI systems across their entire lifecycle
Zscaler SPLX
End-to-end platform for securing AI systems across their entire lifecycle
Zscaler SPLX Description
Zscaler SPLX is a platform designed to secure AI systems throughout their lifecycle, from development to deployment. The platform was acquired by Zscaler to enhance enterprise AI security capabilities. The platform provides AI asset management functionality that automatically discovers models, AI workflows, MCP servers, and guardrails across an enterprise. It generates an AI Bill of Materials (AI-BOM) and identifies vulnerabilities while maintaining alignment with compliance frameworks. SPLX includes automated red teaming capabilities that continuously test AI systems for vulnerabilities using an extensive AI attack database and custom datasets. The platform offers runtime protection through input/output guardrails that detect malicious behavior, prevent prompt injections, and stop sensitive data leakage during live deployments. The platform features AI governance and compliance tools that automatically map AI systems to global and custom security standards, ensuring regulatory alignment. It provides dynamic remediation capabilities that convert red teaming insights into actionable system prompt hardening and remediation steps, reducing attack surfaces by up to 95%. Runtime threat inspection functionality detects jailbreaks, prompt injections, and malicious queries in near real-time by scanning LLM logs. The platform also stress-tests commercial and open-source LLMs to expose weaknesses and assist in model selection. SPLX developed Agentic Radar, an open-source SAST tool for agentic workflows that visualizes workflows, surfaces attack patterns and tool-level vulnerabilities, and provides hardening recommendations.
Zscaler SPLX FAQ
Common questions about Zscaler SPLX including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Zscaler SPLX is End-to-end platform for securing AI systems across their entire lifecycle developed by SPLX. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Compliance, Governance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership