Entersoft AI Application Security Testing (AIAST)
AI application security testing framework for LLM and RAG-based systems
Entersoft AI Application Security Testing (AIAST)
AI application security testing framework for LLM and RAG-based systems
Entersoft AI Application Security Testing (AIAST) Description
Entersoft AI Application Security Testing (AIAST) is a security testing framework designed to identify vulnerabilities in AI-powered applications, specifically those built on Large Language Models (LLMs) and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) systems. The framework extends traditional application security testing methodologies to address AI-specific attack surfaces. AIAST encompasses two specialized testing verticals: RAG AST for securing retrieval augmented generation pipelines, and LLM AST for applications powered by large language models. The framework tests for vulnerabilities including prompt injection, data poisoning, hallucinations, sensitive data leakage, agent abuse, and supply chain risks in AI systems. The testing methodology includes architecture review and threat modeling, attack surface discovery, adversarial testing, vulnerability validation, remediation and retesting, and governance mapping. Testing covers AI data flows, trust boundaries, third-party dependencies, and interfaces exposed through APIs or user interactions. AIAST aligns with industry standards including OWASP LLM Top 10, OWASP ML Top 10, NIST AI RMF 1.0, ISO/IEC 42001 (2023) for AI Management Systems, and ISO/IEC 23894 (2023) for AI risk management. The framework provides deliverables including threat models, findings reports with CVSS scores, proof-of-concept exploits, risk registers, remediation plans, and compliance mapping documentation. The service targets industries including fintech, banking, cybersecurity automation tools, healthcare AI assistants, educational technology, retail chatbots, and government AI initiatives.
Entersoft AI Application Security Testing (AIAST) FAQ
Common questions about Entersoft AI Application Security Testing (AIAST) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Entersoft AI Application Security Testing (AIAST) is AI application security testing framework for LLM and RAG-based systems developed by Entersoft Security. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Compliance, OWASP.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership