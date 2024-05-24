Templar Shield AI Guardian Logo

Templar Shield AI Guardian

by Templar Shield

AI model monitoring & governance platform for bias detection & compliance

AI Security Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Anomaly Detection
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore AI Security12 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Templar Shield AI Guardian Description

AI Guardian is a platform designed to monitor and secure AI systems through continuous oversight and compliance management. The product provides capabilities for tracking AI model performance and detecting anomalies in real-time to identify potential issues before they impact operations. The platform includes bias detection and mitigation features that audit AI models to identify and address unfair decision-making patterns across different user groups. It incorporates security controls to protect AI systems and sensitive data from breaches and malicious threats. AI Guardian offers compliance management functionality to help organizations align with AI regulations and industry standards. The platform provides decision explainability tools that generate insights into how AI models reach their conclusions, addressing transparency concerns around AI decision-making processes. The product includes ethical compliance frameworks designed to align AI systems with global ethical standards and regulatory requirements. It monitors for model drift and accuracy degradation over time as data patterns change. AI Guardian addresses challenges including data breaches, algorithmic bias, lack of transparency in AI decision-making, model drift, compliance requirements, and security vulnerabilities in AI systems. The platform is built on ServiceNow technology and is offered by Templar Shield as part of their AI governance and security portfolio.

Templar Shield AI Guardian FAQ

Common questions about Templar Shield AI Guardian including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Templar Shield AI Guardian is AI model monitoring & governance platform for bias detection & compliance developed by Templar Shield. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

KonaSense Logo
KonaSense

Platform governing human-to-AI interactions with policy enforcement & audit trails.

0
Unbound Governance Layer Logo
Unbound Governance Layer

Governance layer for monitoring and controlling AI coding agents within policy rules

0
Trend Micro Secure AI Factory Logo
Trend Micro Secure AI Factory

End-to-end platform for secure enterprise AI deployment with compliance controls

0
CBRX AI Security & Governance Logo
CBRX AI Security & Governance

AI security consulting for governance, compliance, and secure AI system design

0
CBRX AI Security & Governance Consulting Logo
CBRX AI Security & Governance Consulting

Consulting services for AI security, governance, and compliance implementation

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox