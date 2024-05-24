Templar Shield AI Guardian Description

AI Guardian is a platform designed to monitor and secure AI systems through continuous oversight and compliance management. The product provides capabilities for tracking AI model performance and detecting anomalies in real-time to identify potential issues before they impact operations. The platform includes bias detection and mitigation features that audit AI models to identify and address unfair decision-making patterns across different user groups. It incorporates security controls to protect AI systems and sensitive data from breaches and malicious threats. AI Guardian offers compliance management functionality to help organizations align with AI regulations and industry standards. The platform provides decision explainability tools that generate insights into how AI models reach their conclusions, addressing transparency concerns around AI decision-making processes. The product includes ethical compliance frameworks designed to align AI systems with global ethical standards and regulatory requirements. It monitors for model drift and accuracy degradation over time as data patterns change. AI Guardian addresses challenges including data breaches, algorithmic bias, lack of transparency in AI decision-making, model drift, compliance requirements, and security vulnerabilities in AI systems. The platform is built on ServiceNow technology and is offered by Templar Shield as part of their AI governance and security portfolio.