Trend Micro Secure AI Factory Description

Trend Micro Secure AI Factory is a platform designed to accelerate enterprise AI deployment while addressing security, compliance, and operational challenges. The platform combines hardware infrastructure with NVIDIA NIM microservices and Trend Vision One security capabilities to provide integrated protection across the AI stack. The platform includes pre-hardened operating systems, real-time container security, and risk management controls tailored for AI workloads. It features an AI scanner that assesses systems before deployment to identify security gaps such as data leakage and prompt injection vulnerabilities, providing detailed reports and remediation guidance. Secure AI Factory supports deployment across multiple environments including datacenter-anchored GPU chassis (NVIDIA DGX systems and Dell PowerEdge servers), cloud-native environments via SaaS control plane, and air-gapped clusters with offline security modules. The platform can be factory-installed on NVIDIA DGX or Dell PowerEdge XE9680 systems. The solution provides governance capabilities to track usage patterns, enforce compliance policies, prevent data exposure, and close security gaps. Companion agents assist with onboarding, recommend optimized models, and apply security policies. The platform addresses data sovereignty, regulatory compliance, and residency requirements across on-premises, cloud, and private cloud deployments. Security protections span infrastructure, models, data, APIs, and users, with capabilities to detect and prevent complex attack chains through multi-layered controls integrated into the AI Blueprint framework.