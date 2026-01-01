Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance Logo

Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance

AI governance & compliance platform for policy alignment & risk monitoring

AI Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance Description

Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance is a platform that helps organizations align AI deployments with regulatory frameworks and security standards. The platform maps AI risk surfaces to global and industry-specific compliance frameworks including EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, OWASP LLM Top 10, ISO/IEC 42001, DASF, DORA, German BSI, HIPAA, NIS 2, Google SAIF, MITRE ATLAS, and SAMA. The platform automatically maps red teaming test results to AI frameworks to identify compliance gaps and reduce manual tracking overhead. Organizations can create custom governance rules or import JSON-based security policies to enforce internal standards. The system provides continuously updated mappings between security testing categories and policy requirements. SPLX offers connectors for REST APIs, conversational platforms, and large language models, enabling integration with various AI systems without coding requirements. The platform provides centralized visibility into AI security posture across red teaming, runtime analysis, and policy coverage. The solution includes automated compliance mapping and monitoring capabilities, audit-ready reporting, and tools for tracking AI security standards as regulations evolve. Organizations can monitor LLM stacks including prompts, agents, and runtime behavior from a unified control point.

Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance FAQ

Common questions about Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance is AI governance & compliance platform for policy alignment & risk monitoring developed by SPLX. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI, AI Security, Audit.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →