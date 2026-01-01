Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance
AI governance & compliance platform for policy alignment & risk monitoring
Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance
AI governance & compliance platform for policy alignment & risk monitoring
Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance Description
Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance is a platform that helps organizations align AI deployments with regulatory frameworks and security standards. The platform maps AI risk surfaces to global and industry-specific compliance frameworks including EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, OWASP LLM Top 10, ISO/IEC 42001, DASF, DORA, German BSI, HIPAA, NIS 2, Google SAIF, MITRE ATLAS, and SAMA. The platform automatically maps red teaming test results to AI frameworks to identify compliance gaps and reduce manual tracking overhead. Organizations can create custom governance rules or import JSON-based security policies to enforce internal standards. The system provides continuously updated mappings between security testing categories and policy requirements. SPLX offers connectors for REST APIs, conversational platforms, and large language models, enabling integration with various AI systems without coding requirements. The platform provides centralized visibility into AI security posture across red teaming, runtime analysis, and policy coverage. The solution includes automated compliance mapping and monitoring capabilities, audit-ready reporting, and tools for tracking AI security standards as regulations evolve. Organizations can monitor LLM stacks including prompts, agents, and runtime behavior from a unified control point.
Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance FAQ
Common questions about Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance is AI governance & compliance platform for policy alignment & risk monitoring developed by SPLX. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI, AI Security, Audit.
