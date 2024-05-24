Witness AI for Employees Description

Witness AI for Employees is an AI security platform that provides visibility and control over employee use of AI tools and applications. The platform monitors AI conversations and interactions across the organization to identify shadow AI usage and track when sensitive information appears in AI conversations. The solution protects against AI-specific threats including jailbreak attempts and prompt injection attacks. It operates in a single-tenant environment to safeguard company data and intellectual property while filtering sensitive or harmful content automatically. The platform enforces policy controls through role-based permissions and context-aware rules. It allows organizations to configure complex access policies based on user roles, intent, and custom data categories. The system intelligently routes prompts to appropriate models while maintaining security controls. Witness AI provides analytics on AI adoption trends and usage patterns across departments. Organizations can define acceptable use policies that apply globally and dynamically across all AI interactions. The platform enables IT teams to maintain granular control over AI tool access without impeding employee productivity. The solution addresses governance, risk, and compliance requirements for enterprise AI adoption by providing a centralized security layer across multiple AI tools, chatbots, agents, and models used throughout the organization.