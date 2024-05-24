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Witness AI for Employees

by WitnessAI

AI security platform for monitoring & controlling employee AI tool usage

AI Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
PolicyRbac
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Witness AI for Employees Description

Witness AI for Employees is an AI security platform that provides visibility and control over employee use of AI tools and applications. The platform monitors AI conversations and interactions across the organization to identify shadow AI usage and track when sensitive information appears in AI conversations. The solution protects against AI-specific threats including jailbreak attempts and prompt injection attacks. It operates in a single-tenant environment to safeguard company data and intellectual property while filtering sensitive or harmful content automatically. The platform enforces policy controls through role-based permissions and context-aware rules. It allows organizations to configure complex access policies based on user roles, intent, and custom data categories. The system intelligently routes prompts to appropriate models while maintaining security controls. Witness AI provides analytics on AI adoption trends and usage patterns across departments. Organizations can define acceptable use policies that apply globally and dynamically across all AI interactions. The platform enables IT teams to maintain granular control over AI tool access without impeding employee productivity. The solution addresses governance, risk, and compliance requirements for enterprise AI adoption by providing a centralized security layer across multiple AI tools, chatbots, agents, and models used throughout the organization.

Witness AI for Employees FAQ

Common questions about Witness AI for Employees including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Witness AI for Employees is AI security platform for monitoring & controlling employee AI tool usage developed by WitnessAI. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Policy, RBAC.

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