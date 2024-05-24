Pynt Chain-Aware MCP Security Description

Pynt Chain-Aware MCP Security is an agent-based security solution designed to secure Model Context Protocol (MCP) implementations. The product addresses security challenges associated with AI agent chains and tool usage by providing visibility and control over these components. The solution focuses on what the company describes as "compositional risk" in MCP environments - security issues that arise from the chaining of AI agents and their interactions with various tools. The product aims to give security teams insight into what AI agents are executing and how they interact across chains. The platform is positioned as addressing a new attack surface created by AI chains, where traditional security approaches may not provide adequate visibility into agent behavior and tool execution. The product is marketed toward organizations deploying AI agents that utilize the Model Context Protocol. Pynt offers this as part of their security product portfolio, which appears to include other application security capabilities. The MCP Security product is labeled as "COMING SOON" with early access available through request. The company claims to be trusted by over 500 global brands and reports having 35,000+ users across their platform.