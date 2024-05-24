CBRX AI Security Description

CBRX is a European AI security agency that provides consulting and professional services to help organizations adopt, test, and govern AI systems while maintaining security and compliance. The company focuses exclusively on AI security challenges. The service offerings include AI Adoption Assessments, which are 2-week evaluations that assess AI readiness, security posture, and identify high-ROI use cases. AI Red Teaming services provide offensive testing for LLM applications, AI agents, and AI supply chains to identify vulnerabilities. The company also offers ongoing AI Security and Governance Consulting for governance frameworks, incident response, and secure AI engineering practices. CBRX emphasizes compliance with European regulations including GDPR, NIS2, and the EU AI Act. The company addresses AI-specific attack surfaces such as prompt injection, data leakage, and model abuse. Services target mid-sized and upper mid-market companies with 200-5,000 employees across sectors including finance, technology/SaaS, manufacturing, logistics, and critical infrastructure. The company follows a three-phase methodology: Assess (mapping current AI use, risks, and opportunities), Attack (red-teaming critical AI systems), and Harden & Govern (implementing fixes, governance frameworks, and incident playbooks).