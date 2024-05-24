SurePath Platform Description

SurePath Platform is a GenAI governance solution that provides visibility, risk mitigation, and safe adoption capabilities for organizations using generative AI models. The platform captures GenAI conversations at the network level without requiring agents or extensions, integrating with existing security infrastructure. The platform provides comprehensive audit trails that log all GenAI interactions across public and private models, tracking requests, responses, and user intent. An analytics dashboard displays usage patterns across teams and identifies areas requiring additional support. For risk mitigation, the platform acts as a filter for GenAI interactions, identifying and redacting sensitive information before it reaches public models. It includes directory integrations that automatically sync users and group memberships to manage access to models and data sources. A policy-driven approach enables granular group-based permissions from a central location. The platform supports connecting and managing private models across multiple cloud providers through a vendor-agnostic solution. Organizations can deploy a customizable enterprise GenAI portal that matches their branding. The portal integrates private models with enterprise data to enrich user requests with relevant context while maintaining policy alignment. The implementation process involves intercepting GenAI traffic through selected integration methods, defining role-based policies, and governing GenAI usage through data leakage prevention and analytics.