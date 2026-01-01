Adversa AI Continuous AI Red Teaming LLM Description

Adversa AI Continuous AI Red Teaming LLM is a security platform designed to identify and assess vulnerabilities in Large Language Models (LLMs). The platform addresses security risks associated with LLMs including prompt injection, prompt leaking, data leakages, jailbreaking, adversarial examples, and misinformation generation. The solution consists of three primary components: LLM Threat Modeling for risk profiling across different LLM application types (Consumer, Customer, and Enterprise), LLM Vulnerability Audit that covers hundreds of known vulnerabilities including the OWASP LLM Top 10 list, and LLM Red Teaming that performs AI-enhanced attack simulations to discover unknown attacks and bypass guardrails. The platform provides continuous security auditing capabilities and combines automated testing technologies with human expertise. It maintains a knowledge base of LLM vulnerabilities and offers analytics for tracking security posture. The system is designed to work with various LLM implementations including GPT-4, Google BARD, and Anthropic Claude. The platform aims to help organizations deploy LLMs responsibly by identifying security weaknesses before they can be exploited in production environments.