CultureAI
CultureAI
CultureAI Description
CultureAI is a platform designed to provide security and compliance teams with visibility and control over AI tool usage across organizations. The platform monitors AI usage across the entire organization, including personal ChatGPT accounts, AI browser extensions, enterprise custom LLMs, and embedded AI applications. The platform monitors over 10,000 AI tools and provides real-time insights into what AI tools are being used, by whom, and how they are being used. CultureAI aims to help organizations manage AI adoption while maintaining security and compliance requirements without impacting productivity. The platform includes detection capabilities for various AI tools including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Copilot, Perplexity, Midjourney, and numerous other AI applications across different categories such as coding assistants, document analyzers, image generators, and writing tools. CultureAI provides security teams with the ability to surface AI risks and implement controls for safe AI adoption. The platform offers coaching tools to help manage employee AI usage and ensure compliance with organizational policies.
