Adversa AI Agentic AI Security Description

Adversa AI provides a security platform focused on protecting AI systems including AI agents, generative AI applications, AI models, and Model Context Protocol (MCP) implementations. The platform offers continuous red teaming capabilities to identify vulnerabilities and attack vectors in AI deployments. The product addresses security risks across multiple AI deployment types, from traditional machine learning models to modern agentic AI systems. It provides threat modeling, security architecture review, and awareness training for organizations implementing AI technologies. The platform includes validation services that identify real attack vectors and provide recommendations for defense. It offers hardening capabilities for continuous protection from known threats and detection of unknown anomalies in AI systems. Adversa AI targets multiple industries including automotive, biometrics, financial services, surveillance, identity/KYC, smart city, and Industry 4.0 applications. The company publishes research on AI security incidents and maintains an active presence in the AI security community. The platform supports organizations in achieving compliance and managing risks associated with AI deployments through assessment, validation, and continuous monitoring capabilities.