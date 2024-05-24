DeepKeep for AI Applications Description

DeepKeep is a security platform designed to protect AI applications throughout their lifecycle, from development to production. The platform addresses security risks associated with LLMs and multimodal AI implementations in products, internal tools, and customer experiences. The solution provides security controls for AI applications regardless of the underlying model type, including open source, hosted, or fine-tuned models. It establishes a consistent security baseline before launch and maintains continuous monitoring at runtime. DeepKeep operates at the application level, enabling security teams to monitor AI behavior without requiring model retraining. The platform supports both LLM and computer vision application components, providing comprehensive coverage across different AI modalities. The platform integrates into development pipelines to enforce security policies without disrupting workflows. It enables security teams to maintain visibility and control over AI application behavior while allowing development teams to continue product delivery. The solution focuses on managing risk associated with AI adoption while maintaining business velocity. DeepKeep provides capabilities for responding to emerging threats and enforcing accountability across AI application deployments. The platform is designed to help security teams manage the security responsibilities that come with organizational AI adoption.