Wallarm Protect Agentic AI Logo

Wallarm Protect Agentic AI

API-first security platform protecting AI agents and AI-enabled APIs

AI Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Wallarm Protect Agentic AI Description

Wallarm Protect Agentic AI is an API-first security solution designed to protect AI agents, AI proxies, and APIs with AI features. The platform addresses security risks in agentic AI deployments by monitoring and controlling API interactions between customers, AI agents, and enterprise systems. The product provides protection against prompt injection and code injection attacks targeting AI agents. It blocks unauthorized access attempts and jailbreak attempts to system prompts, while enforcing topic boundaries for AI agent interactions. The platform prevents sensitive information exposure and data leakage through AI agents. The solution restricts AI agents to approved APIs to prevent unauthorized access to enterprise systems. It blocks authorization bypass and account takeover attempts through internal APIs. The platform tracks API usage to prevent overages and abuse, helping control costs associated with AI operations. Discovery capabilities include detection of all AI agents accessing systems, whether approved or rogue. The platform monitors sensitive business flows in real-time and identifies vulnerabilities in APIs exposed by AI agents. It provides real-time insights into API interactions from both AI agents and users. The platform includes dynamic risk scoring to identify and remediate emerging threats. It detects anomalies in agent behavior and provides monitoring dashboards. The solution supports hybrid deployment models and allows custom protection policies. It validates responses and filters prompts while protecting outbound APIs.

Wallarm Protect Agentic AI FAQ

Common questions about Wallarm Protect Agentic AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Wallarm Protect Agentic AI is API-first security platform protecting AI agents and AI-enabled APIs developed by Wallarm. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, API Security, Access Control.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →