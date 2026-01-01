Wallarm Protect Agentic AI
Wallarm Protect Agentic AI
Wallarm Protect Agentic AI Description
Wallarm Protect Agentic AI is an API-first security solution designed to protect AI agents, AI proxies, and APIs with AI features. The platform addresses security risks in agentic AI deployments by monitoring and controlling API interactions between customers, AI agents, and enterprise systems. The product provides protection against prompt injection and code injection attacks targeting AI agents. It blocks unauthorized access attempts and jailbreak attempts to system prompts, while enforcing topic boundaries for AI agent interactions. The platform prevents sensitive information exposure and data leakage through AI agents. The solution restricts AI agents to approved APIs to prevent unauthorized access to enterprise systems. It blocks authorization bypass and account takeover attempts through internal APIs. The platform tracks API usage to prevent overages and abuse, helping control costs associated with AI operations. Discovery capabilities include detection of all AI agents accessing systems, whether approved or rogue. The platform monitors sensitive business flows in real-time and identifies vulnerabilities in APIs exposed by AI agents. It provides real-time insights into API interactions from both AI agents and users. The platform includes dynamic risk scoring to identify and remediate emerging threats. It detects anomalies in agent behavior and provides monitoring dashboards. The solution supports hybrid deployment models and allows custom protection policies. It validates responses and filters prompts while protecting outbound APIs.
Wallarm Protect Agentic AI FAQ
Wallarm Protect Agentic AI is API-first security platform protecting AI agents and AI-enabled APIs developed by Wallarm. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, API Security, Access Control.
