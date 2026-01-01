Tumerik AI Trust Score™ Logo

Tumerik AI Trust Score™

Real-time AI application security with trust scoring and guardrails

AI Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Tumerik AI Trust Score™ Description

Tumerik AI Trust Score is a security platform that provides real-time protection for AI applications through automated testing, risk scoring, and monitoring capabilities. The platform evaluates AI systems across 9 risk dimensions including jailbreak resistance, bias and fairness, content safety, privacy protection, hallucination control, robustness, cultural sensitivity, regulatory compliance, and transparency. The system deploys automated test cases across security, bias, and safety dimensions, then applies intelligent security controls based on calculated risk scores. It provides enterprise monitoring across cloud environments with alerting and incident management capabilities. The platform supports agent framework monitoring for Strand Agent and Crew AI frameworks, tracking metrics such as execution time, task completion rates, error rates, and response times. It generates trust scores that enable security teams to assess AI model risk before production deployment. The solution targets healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, and customer service environments. It provides compliance validation for regulations including GDPR and CCPA, along with audit trails and regulatory reporting capabilities. The platform offers policy enforcement, threat detection, and incident response functionality for security teams monitoring AI applications in production environments.

Tumerik AI Trust Score™ FAQ

Common questions about Tumerik AI Trust Score™ including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Tumerik AI Trust Score™ is Real-time AI application security with trust scoring and guardrails developed by Tumeryk. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Cloud Security, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →