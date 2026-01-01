Tumerik AI Trust Score™ Description

Tumerik AI Trust Score is a security platform that provides real-time protection for AI applications through automated testing, risk scoring, and monitoring capabilities. The platform evaluates AI systems across 9 risk dimensions including jailbreak resistance, bias and fairness, content safety, privacy protection, hallucination control, robustness, cultural sensitivity, regulatory compliance, and transparency. The system deploys automated test cases across security, bias, and safety dimensions, then applies intelligent security controls based on calculated risk scores. It provides enterprise monitoring across cloud environments with alerting and incident management capabilities. The platform supports agent framework monitoring for Strand Agent and Crew AI frameworks, tracking metrics such as execution time, task completion rates, error rates, and response times. It generates trust scores that enable security teams to assess AI model risk before production deployment. The solution targets healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, and customer service environments. It provides compliance validation for regulations including GDPR and CCPA, along with audit trails and regulatory reporting capabilities. The platform offers policy enforcement, threat detection, and incident response functionality for security teams monitoring AI applications in production environments.