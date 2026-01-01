Fasoo Ellm Description

Fasoo Ellm is an enterprise private LLM (Large Language Model) platform that provides domain-specific language models (DSLM) for organizations. The platform is designed as an on-premises solution that enables companies to deploy customized AI infrastructure while maintaining data security and control. The platform addresses common enterprise concerns about LLM deployment by offering a framework that supports multiple open-source LLM models. Fasoo tests and validates new models using proprietary methodologies before adding them to the platform, allowing organizations to upgrade to newer models without disrupting existing applications. Ellm utilizes RAG (Retrieval Augmented Generation) architecture to reduce hallucination issues by leveraging corporate intelligence data. The platform integrates with existing security solutions to apply granular access control policies and metadata information to the LLM environment. The solution includes pre-built agentic applications that can be deployed immediately when enterprise data is prepared. Organizations can also develop custom agent applications through additional services. The platform is optimized for small language models (sLLM) to provide cost-effective deployment compared to larger LLM implementations. Ellm is positioned for organizations that need to balance the use of public and private LLMs based on security and cost considerations, with consulting services available to determine appropriate use cases.