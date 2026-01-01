Fasoo Ellm
Enterprise private LLM platform with domain-specific language models
Fasoo Ellm
Enterprise private LLM platform with domain-specific language models
Fasoo Ellm Description
Fasoo Ellm is an enterprise private LLM (Large Language Model) platform that provides domain-specific language models (DSLM) for organizations. The platform is designed as an on-premises solution that enables companies to deploy customized AI infrastructure while maintaining data security and control. The platform addresses common enterprise concerns about LLM deployment by offering a framework that supports multiple open-source LLM models. Fasoo tests and validates new models using proprietary methodologies before adding them to the platform, allowing organizations to upgrade to newer models without disrupting existing applications. Ellm utilizes RAG (Retrieval Augmented Generation) architecture to reduce hallucination issues by leveraging corporate intelligence data. The platform integrates with existing security solutions to apply granular access control policies and metadata information to the LLM environment. The solution includes pre-built agentic applications that can be deployed immediately when enterprise data is prepared. Organizations can also develop custom agent applications through additional services. The platform is optimized for small language models (sLLM) to provide cost-effective deployment compared to larger LLM implementations. Ellm is positioned for organizations that need to balance the use of public and private LLMs based on security and cost considerations, with consulting services available to determine appropriate use cases.
Fasoo Ellm FAQ
Common questions about Fasoo Ellm including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Fasoo Ellm is Enterprise private LLM platform with domain-specific language models developed by Fasoo. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, AI Security, Access Control.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership